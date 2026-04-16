Parkinson’s disease in India set to surge by 2050, warns study: Expert explains why cases are rising faster than expected

Parkinson's disease is one of the most common neurological diseases found in older men. Marked by a steady decline in cognitive abilities, experts in recent studies have warned that by 2050, India could witness a sharp surge in cases. Read on to know more.

Parkinson’s disease in India set to surge by 2050, warns study: Expert explains why cases are rising faster than expected

The occurrence of Parkinson's disease in India is likely to rise by the year 2050. Several factors are responsible for the expected rise in the incidence of Parkinson's in India. Firstly, there is a rise in the aging population in India. Secondly, there are many other contributing factors such as increased longevity, improved diagnosis, and the increase in the number of persons exposed to the risk of exposure of the environment (e.g., air pollution and pesticides). This explains why the number of people suffering from Parkinson's disease in India will continue to rise until the year 2050.

According to recent findings from King's Parkinson's Research Alliance India (2026), India is poised to have the second-largest number of Parkinson's patients in the world in the next five years, with up to 45% being considered young-onset patients.

To understand this neurological disorder and know how Parkinson's disease actually impairs the body's overall functioning, we spoke to Dr. Nasli Icchaporia, Director Neurology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road. Here is what the doctor wants you to know about:

What Causes Parkinson's Disease: Is India Ready To Battle This Burden?

Nevertheless, preparedness for handling the growing burden remains patchy. There would be availability of neurologists, specialized physicians dealing with the disease, as well as new treatment options, including deep brain stimulation, in urban settings. Nonetheless, in terms of non-metropolitan areas, it appears there is a deficiency of specialists, diagnostic tools, and rehabilitative care for addressing the medical conditions of patients with Parkinson's disease. It should be noted that this is not an acute medical condition, but rather one that affects people throughout their lifetime. Consequently, surveillance, dosage adjustments, and physiotherapy become crucial. Traditionally, Parkinson's was considered a terminal disease, where most people survived only 5 6 years after diagnosis. Thanks to the neurological advancements of the current era, the outlook has changed drastically. With contemporary treatments, patients have been able to maintain their quality of life for up to 25 30 years since their initial diagnosis.

The cause of such a disease is said to be multifactorial, as it arises because of a number of factors combined. Genetic predisposition through one's genetic makeup may aid in the development of this condition; however, it seldom brings about such a disease. Very few cases have been seen where this disease was caused because of genetic mutations passed down. The belief is that the majority of this disease is caused because of environmental interactions with one's biological predisposition to such environments.

Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease You Should Not Ignore

Although in a medical sense, Parkinson's disease has been associated with limb tremors, the manifestations of the condition in terms of movement are not limited to this. Some of the symptoms include bradykinesia, rigidity, loss of arm swing during walking, changes in posture, and poor facial expressions. When in the latter stages of the condition, the individual suffers from problems such as difficulty walking, getting dressed, bathing, shaving, driving, falls, speech impairment, problems with swallowing, and increased rigidity. This sets off a cycle whereby the patient becomes increasingly dependent in both physical and psychological ways. In the latter case, assistance is required even in undertaking everyday activities, and the patient may develop dementia and depression.

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It is important to understand that the development of drug for slowing down the progress of this disease has become extremely necessary because at the moment, all available medications target the symptoms rather than curing the problem. Even though such measures as pharmaceutical drugs which serve as dopamine substitutes, deep brain surgery as well as physical training can considerably increase the patients' quality of life, there is nothing which could help stop the disease itself.

What Are The Treatment Options For Parkinson's Disease?

Recently, new methods in treating of Parkinson's disease appeared and those were the surgical methods. There are some types of surgery used during last decades; however, nowadays one of the frequently used operations is the implantation of a pacemaker into brain of a person with wires implanted under skin as well as pacemaker in the front part of chest wall. This method is named Deep Brain Stimulation and might be helpful for patients who are disabled and have late-stage Parkinson's disease.

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Since the occurrence of cases of Parkinson's disease is increasing day by day, one cannot overlook the significance of becoming a caregiver in India. It has become clear that caregiving has been done mostly by the family members; however, there was no training for them, nor did they have an external help system to make their lives easy, resulting in emotional, physical, and financial stress. Being a long-term disease, it is essential that some sort of rehabilitation and education takes place for the caregivers. Support groups exist in India for those who suffer from Parkinson's disease.