Parkinson's disease doesn't just affect movement - Here's why diet and sleep matter more than you think

Parkinson's disease management: Did you know that poor sleep and diet can severely affect your life if you are suffering from Parkinson's disease? A neurologist explains how nutrition, protein intake and healthy sleep habits help manage symptoms better.

Medically Verified By: Dr Neha Pandita

Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder characterised by symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, slowed movements and balance problems. But its power is greater than movement. People living with Parkinson's may also experience constipation, fatigue, mood changes, sleep problems and cognitive difficulties. Diet and sleep cannot cure Parkinson's disease or slow its progression, but they can both play an important role in symptom management and overall well-being.

Can Diet and Sleep Really Affect Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Unit Head, Clinical Lead Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorders, Fortis Hospital, Noida, explained how what we eat and how much we sleep affect the brain wiring and trigger symptoms of parkinson's disease.

Diet can impact some non-motor symptoms related to Parkinson's. Constipation, for example, is very common and may happen even before symptoms related to movement appear. A diet rich in fibre from vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses and legumes, along with drinking plenty of fluids, can help encourage regular bowel movements. Regular physical activity also helps your digestion.

Protein is another important factor, especially for people taking levodopa, one of the most common drugs prescribed for Parkinson's. In some people, a high-protein diet may interfere with the effectiveness or absorption of levodopa. This is because the amino acids in protein and the medication may compete for transport in the digestive system and across the blood-brain barrier. This doesn't mean that people with Parkinson's should stay away from protein. Instead, medication timing and meal patterns may need to be tweaked with guidance from a neurologist or dietitian.

Best Foods For Parkinson's Disease: Why The Mediterranean Diet Is Recommended

It is also important for maintaining muscle strength, healthy body weight and bone health. Calcium and vitamin D are particularly important as people with Parkinson's may be at a higher risk of falls and fractures. There is no specific "Parkinson's diet," but a Mediterranean-style eating pattern that includes a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy fats and minimally processed foods is generally a good approach for overall health.

Sleep is also important. Sleep disturbances rank among the most common non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Some of us have trouble falling asleep, others wake up frequently during the night, and still others are overly sleepy during the day. Symptoms of Parkinson's including -

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All the above symptoms can disrupt sleep. Your sleep patterns can also be affected by medications.

Tips To Improve Sleep Quality With Parkinson's Disease

In turn, poor sleep can worsen daytime fatigue, concentration, mood and even the perception of movement difficulties. You can help this by going to bed and getting up at the same time each day, limiting caffeine late in the day, cutting down on screen time before bed, and having a comfortable place to sleep. Persistent insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness, or unusual movements during sleep should, however, be discussed with a neurologist, as these may require specific evaluation and treatment.

Ultimately, diet and sleep need to be considered as significant components of a complete Parkinson's care plan. They do not replace medication or medical treatment, but healthy nutrition, good sleep habits and regular physical activity can complement standard therapies and improve quality of life. As every person with Parkinson's experiences the condition differently, any dietary changes and timing of medication should always be personalized in consultation with a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: Parkinson's disease is a slow brain disorder that affects movement, balance, and mood. It happens when nerve cells in the brain stop making enough dopamine, a chemical needed for smooth body actions. If you spot any of the symptoms mentioned above, ensure you get yourself checked as a priority by an expert and only follow the doctor's approved treatment process to treat the condition.

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