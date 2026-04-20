Parkinsonism and vision problems: Hidden eye symptoms that can impact daily life and quality of living

Parkinsonism can affect vision in surprising ways. Here are the common eye symptoms, how they impact daily life, and why early detection is important.

Parkinsonism is a term used to refer to a series of neurological disorders that are typified by bradykinesia, rigidity, resting tremor, and postural instability. Parkinson's disease is the most widespread reason, which is a progressive disorder caused by the destruction of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. Besides motor symptoms, the extent of involvement in Parkinsonism is extensive in the ocular aspects, which is generally ignored although it has a great influence on the daily functioning and quality of life.

Hidden eye symptoms that can impact daily life

According to Dr Pooja, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Kanakapura, here are the hidden eye symptoms that can impact daily life and quality of living:

Reduced blink rate and dry eye issues

A reduced spontaneous blink rate is one of the most frequent ocular manifestations of Parkinsonism and causes an overproduction of tears and dry eye. Blinking incompleteness and limited facial expression also contribute to the worsening of ocular surface issues, at times, exposure keratopathy. Parkinsonism is associated with ocular motility abnormalities that can be utilised in clinical diagnosis. There is deficiency in shifting the gaze between targets, and the smooth pursuit movements get jerky.

Double vision and reading difficulties

Parkinsonism falls under convergence insufficiency and not cranial nerve palsy as far as double vision is concerned. Patients can complain of doubling vision when working at close range, and which is relieved by closing one eye. The problems with reading are multifactorial and occur due to the inability to converge, flawed saccades, and slow processing of information. The symptoms may have a drastic impact on the independence of elderly patients.

Visual processing and contrast sensitivity changes

The visual perception is also impacted by Parkinsonism. There is decreased contrast sensitivity and there can also be defects in colour vision, especially in the blue-yellow spectrum. It is believed that these alterations are caused by the deficiency of dopamine in the retina. At more severe levels, patients can experience hallucinations with images that are fully formed such as people or animals. These are commonly associated when the disease as it progresses.

Eyelid abnormalities and blinking issues

There may be eyelid abnormalities like blepharospasm. These disorders may affect vision and could be confused with primary ophthalmic disorders. Further impairment of ocular surface health is seen with decreased blink amplitude and frequency.

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Parkinsonism eye symptoms are manifold and are commonly misdiagnosed. These are dry eye, oculomotor abnormalities, visual perceptual deficits and hallucinations. Early identification and corrective care such as lubrication, prism correction and optimisation of neurological therapy can greatly enhance comfort and visual performance in the patient.

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