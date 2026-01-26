Paris Hilton On Living With Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria: It’s Like A ‘Demon In Your Mind’

For the first time, Paris Hilton publicly opens up about experiencing Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD) while sitting down with Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, hosts of The Him & Her Show.

Paris Hilton, 44, was initially diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in her late 20s before finding out she had Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD). In a pre-recorded podcast, which is scheduled to broadcast on January 26, i.e. today, obtained by a leading media outlet, the reality TV star compares her illness to a "demon in your mind."

Paris Hilton Health Update: Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria

This is the first time the 44-year-old star publicly opens up about experiencing Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD) while sitting down with Lauryn Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, hosts of The Him & Her Show. In the episode, Paris Hilton describes her experience as "almost like a demon in your mind that is like saying negative self-talk to you."

During the podcast session, The Simple Life star admits that she was unfamiliar with "what [RSD] was before", but after speaking to several people living with ADHD, she recognized how common the symptoms are. "I've been through so many things in my life, and especially in the 2000s, just everything I was going through with the media and suffering from this RSD with ADHD, it was like so, so extremely painful," she said.

"I'm obsessed with learning more about it and spreading the message, because I want people to know that it doesn't have to be something that holds them back in life; it could be something that they can harness as a superpower, to really go for their dreams in life."

How Paris Hilton Found Out About Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria

When she was asked about how she found out about having RSD, she replied, "99 per cent of people with ADHD suffer from RSD It's basically, like, any thought of a negative perception, if you think someone is being rude or you feel something.... You will feel it like it's physical pain, and it's not even real It's kind of just this, almost like a demon in your mind that is, like, saying negative self-talk to you."

What Is Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD)?

Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD) is a chronic medical condition that is often linked with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). It occurs when a person feels intense emotional pain related to rejection. "While rejection is something people usually don't like, the negative emotions that come with RSD are stronger and can be harder to manage or both," the Cleveland Clinic explains. "People with RSD are also more likely to interpret vague interactions as rejection and may find it difficult to control their reactions."

You may like to read

Symptoms Of RSD: Intense Emotional Pain

An intense emotional pain is particularly the classic symptom of people living with RSD experiences. However, the Cleveland Clinic states that some people also often show the following traits and behaviours:

TRENDING NOW