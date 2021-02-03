If you’re born in a polluted country like India you’re likely to suffer more cognitive decline later in life compared to your peers in less polluted countries. A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease has cautioned that exposure to air pollution may impair children’s thinking skills later in life. For the first time researchers from the University of Edinburgh have shown the effect that greater exposure to air pollution at the very start of life could have on the brain years later. The findings could help reduce the risk of dementia for future generations noted co-author Tom Russ