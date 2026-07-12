Parasite causing 'explosive diarrhoea' is sickening Americans: Dos and don'ts

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 12, 2026 7:51 AM IST
An intestinal infection caused by a microscopic parasite is spreading widely in the US affecting thousands of people leading to a multi-state outbreak. Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness that causes "explosive diarrhoea" in infected individuals. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that as of July 9, 2026 there are over 30 states reporting cases of infection. Michigan has become the epicentre of the outbreak with 1562 cases as of July 10. There have been no deaths although dozens of patients have been hospitalized to date.
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a tiny parasite that infects the small intestine and causes cyclosporiasis. According to the CDC cyclosporiasis occurs from ingesting food or water that has been infected with the parasite. Experts note that symptoms of cyclospora can take several days sometimes even several weeks or longer to appear which makes it hard for healthcare professionals to trace back to the actual food contaminated. The previous outbreaks have been associated with fresh produce such as bagged salad mixes, cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and scallions.
The most common symptoms of cyclosporiasis are frequently watery diarrhoea depicting severe or explosive. Other symptoms can include:
The CDC has said that cases this year are much higher than what it's seeing during the same timeframe in 2025 and there are over 1,500 others currently being investigated. Officials are still following up on the source of the contamination and food hygiene. Remember quick medical care is the main thing to be to prevent the unpleasant parasitic infection.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider for symptoms or concerns.