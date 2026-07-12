Parasite causing 'explosive diarrhoea' is sickening Americans: Dos and don'ts

A stomach parasite behind severe diarrhoea is spreading in the US. Learn how it spreads, key symptoms and expert-backed dos and don'ts to stay protected.

Parasite causing 'explosive diarrhoea'.

An intestinal infection caused by a microscopic parasite is spreading widely in the US affecting thousands of people leading to a multi-state outbreak. Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness that causes "explosive diarrhoea" in infected individuals. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that as of July 9, 2026 there are over 30 states reporting cases of infection. Michigan has become the epicentre of the outbreak with 1562 cases as of July 10. There have been no deaths although dozens of patients have been hospitalized to date.

What is Cyclospora infection?

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a tiny parasite that infects the small intestine and causes cyclosporiasis. According to the CDC cyclosporiasis occurs from ingesting food or water that has been infected with the parasite. Experts note that symptoms of cyclospora can take several days sometimes even several weeks or longer to appear which makes it hard for healthcare professionals to trace back to the actual food contaminated. The previous outbreaks have been associated with fresh produce such as bagged salad mixes, cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and scallions.

Symptoms to watch out for

The most common symptoms of cyclosporiasis are frequently watery diarrhoea depicting severe or explosive. Other symptoms can include:

Cramps and bloating of the stomach Nausea and vomiting Loss of appetite Fatigue and weakness Low-grade fever Weight loss

Do's and don'ts to avoid infection

Thoroughly wash fresh produce: Washing does not destroy the parasite completely but can help to reduce contamination. Cook food: Healthcare professionals report that parasites can be killed by heating the food above 70 degrees Celsius (158F). Stay hydrated: When diarrhoea occurs try to drink plenty of water and oral rehydration solutions to avoid dehydration. Seek medical advice: Any diarrhoea that has been going on for more than a couple of days should not be taken lightly. Experts say prompt diagnosis and treatment can lead to a more rapid recovery from the illness. Don't eat unwashed produce: Don't eat raw fruits, herbs and vegetables that have not been thoroughly washed. Don't ignore symptoms: A lot of people tend to ignore diarrhoea as a minor stomach ailment. However persistent symptoms can result in severe dehydration and deficiencies of nutrients which is why you should not ignore symptoms. Don't self-medicate excessively: Over the counter anti diarrhoeal medications may be used to cover up signs and symptoms and prevent timely diagnosis. So medical consultation is important especially if symptoms are severe. Don't prepare food if you are sick: If you experience gastrointestinal symptoms then you should refrain from preparing meals to avoid possible transmission.

The CDC has said that cases this year are much higher than what it's seeing during the same timeframe in 2025 and there are over 1,500 others currently being investigated. Officials are still following up on the source of the contamination and food hygiene. Remember quick medical care is the main thing to be to prevent the unpleasant parasitic infection.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider for symptoms or concerns.