Paracetamol Dolo 650 Tablet: Uses, Side Effects, Composition And More

Check out all the details about the most easily available drug to reduce pain and fever in the market - Dolo 650.

The official flu season is here. From cold and cough to nasal congestion and fever, health challenges see a spike during the colder reason, especially those related to the respiratory system. As one catches a cold, followed by a mild cough and fever, what is that one thing that even doctors suggest patients do immediately? Reduce the fever and the body pain that accompanies it, isn't it? The first thing that one does is take an over-the-counter drug. One of them which is used in reducing fever and other flu symptoms is Dolo-650. But, when should one actually take this medicine, what is the right dose, and what side effects can come along with it? Let's find out in this article.

Dolo-650 medicine comes under the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs) category. These pills help in reducing pain, fever, and in some cases even mild inflammation as well.

Uses

Dolo-650 is a very common drug that is being used by many, but how many of you know what are the primary uses of this drug? Let's check:

Reduces Fever: Dolo-650 contains an antipyretic substance that helps in reducing fever. Reduces Pain: Dolo-650 contains an analgesic substance that helps in blocking the formation of pain-causing chemicals in the body, thus reducing pain.

Dolo-650 is usually prescribed alone to relieve symptoms of fever, nerve pain, backache, toothache, sore throat, muscle ache, strains and sprains, common colds, migraine, and also inflammation due to arthritis.

Dolo 650 Side Effects

Generally, there Dolo-650 doesn't cause any side effects. However, in some cases, a person may witness these side effects:

Stomach pain Indigestion Nausea or vomiting Dizziness Diarrhoea Low blood pressure Malaise

In some rare cases, Dolo-650 may cause some serious side effects, such as:

Skin rashes Swelling of face, lips, tongue, and throat Low platelets counts Increased heartbeat Abnormal liver function Trouble in breathing

Right Dosage of Dolo-650

As per the physicians, it is recommended that an adult should only take Dolo-650 keeping a gap of 4 to 6 hours. In a day an adult can take up to 2600mg of Dolo-650.

Other precautions that you need to keep in mind when taking Dolo-650 is that it should be taken with a small amount of water before or after food. One should only take Dolo-650 within the prescribed dosage recommended by the physician, and also never overdose. In case of missed or forgotten dosage, don't overdose to cover up the missed dosage.