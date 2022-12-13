Paracetamol Dolo 650 Tablet: Uses, Side Effects, Composition And More

- Health A-Z
The official flu season is here. From cold and cough to nasal congestion and fever, health challenges see a spike during the colder reason, especially those related to the respiratory system. As one catches a cold, followed by a mild cough and fever, what is that one thing that even doctors suggest patients do immediately? Reduce the fever and the body pain that accompanies it, isn't it? The first thing that one does is take an over-the-counter drug. One of them which is used in reducing fever and other flu symptoms is Dolo-650. But, when should one actually take this medicine, what is the right dose, and what side effects can come along with it? Let's find out in this article.
Dolo-650 medicine comes under the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs) category. These pills help in reducing pain, fever, and in some cases even mild inflammation as well.
Dolo-650 is a very common drug that is being used by many, but how many of you know what are the primary uses of this drug? Let's check:
Dolo-650 is usually prescribed alone to relieve symptoms of fever, nerve pain, backache, toothache, sore throat, muscle ache, strains and sprains, common colds, migraine, and also inflammation due to arthritis.
Generally, there Dolo-650 doesn't cause any side effects. However, in some cases, a person may witness these side effects:
In some rare cases, Dolo-650 may cause some serious side effects, such as:
As per the physicians, it is recommended that an adult should only take Dolo-650 keeping a gap of 4 to 6 hours. In a day an adult can take up to 2600mg of Dolo-650.
Other precautions that you need to keep in mind when taking Dolo-650 is that it should be taken with a small amount of water before or after food. One should only take Dolo-650 within the prescribed dosage recommended by the physician, and also never overdose. In case of missed or forgotten dosage, don't overdose to cover up the missed dosage.
