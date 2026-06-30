Paracetamol 650 or Dolo 650: Which medicine works best for lowering dengue fever?

Dengue Fever Lowering Medicines: Have you been diagnosed with dengue and wondering if you should take paracetamol 650 or Dolo 650, to reduce fever and body pain? Before taking any step, read the article below to understand why you must stop self medication.

Paracetamol or Dolo 650: Which works better for fever?

Monsoon season is here, and so are the cases of mosquito-borne diseases. While there are tons of monsoon illnesses that one should be aware of, one of the worst ones is dengue. Caused by the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, this viral-borne disease is categorised as one of the top ten global health threats by the World Health Organization (WHO). As per the statistics, there has been a 30-fold increase in global incidence over the past 50 years.

Even though fever is one of the most common signs of any viral diseases, high body temperature due to dengue is considered to be a different type of fever that is medically termed as break-bone fever. The name suggest the extreme condition that this fever can lead to - break-bone refers to the constant muscle ache that increases over time and keep the patient feeling uncomfortable and in pain for days. Apart from fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, headache, extreme body pain, and rashes are also some of the warning signs that the body show when its infected with the dengue virus.

Dengue Fever Lowering Medicine: Dolo 650 or Paracetamol 650?

"When dengue fever strikes, one of the biggest questions every patient and their family members ask is whether they should take Dolo 650 or Paracetamol 650 to reduce high fever. Well, in short, the answer is that both contain the same active ingredient paracetamol (also known as acetaminophen). Dolo 650 is simply a brand name, while Paracetamol 650 refers to the generic medicine. When taken in the recommended dose, both work equally well to reduce fever and relieve body aches associated with dengue," said Dr. Sunita Maheshwari, General Medicine, Fortis Healthworld.

While most people think lowering fever or body temperature is all that is needed to tackle the complications or the symptoms associated with dengue fever, the reality is that both paracetamol and Dolo 650 should only be taken as directed by an expert. It is important to note that self-medication, especially taking repeated doses without medical advice, can increase the risk of liver damage - which is one of the worst long-term silent effects of dengue infection.

Which Medicines Should You Avoid During Dengue Fever?

As the doctor said above, paracetamol is considered the safest option for managing dengue fever (under doctor's vigilence). Painkillers such as ibuprofen, aspirin, diclofenac, naproxen, and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are a BIG NO for managing the illness and its symptoms. One should avoid taking them without doctor's recommendation.

To understand why we must avoid takign these painkillers while managing dengue, we need to get a hold of what researchers studying the viral disease has said. According to experts, these medicines can increase the risk of bleeding a serious complication of dengue because the infection often causes platelet levels to drop. Taking NSAIDs may worsen internal bleeding and make the illness more dangerous.

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How to Manage Dengue Symptoms?

The first step is to ensure that you have been checked by a physician when you spot any of the symptoms of dengue in your body. This mosquito-borne illness not only triggers high body temperature but also leads to low platelet count and other complications. Therefore, besides taking paracetamol to control fever, doctors recommend following these simple steps to help the body recover faster from the infection and its effects:

Stay hydrated. Doctors recommend that drinking plenty of water, coconut water, ORS, and clear fluids is important to recover quickly from dengue. The infection can often lead to acute dehydration. Therefore, you must increase your fluid intake. Another very important step that you must follow is to give your body proper rest. Science says that when your body receives adequate rest - it helps your system fight the infection better. Eat light and non-spicy foods. You can also keep it a little extra soft to help your digestive system, which is usually under tremendous pressure when dengue is inside your system. Monitor your temperature and watch for warning signs such as severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding gums, blood in vomit or stool, extreme weakness, or difficulty breathing. A lot of people ignore the fever and keep following self-medication process - but this is the worst thing to do! Never ignore a sudden drop in fever accompanied by worsening symptoms, as this may indicate severe dengue.

An important thing to keep in mind this monsoon: Dengue infection is more than just fever - in the long run, the illness can put your liver and other organs at risk too! Therefore stay in a clean area, never let water stay stagnant in your area or inside your house. Wear full sleeves while stepping out during the morning and evening hours. As studies have noted - "Unlike many other mosquito species, they are primarily daytime biters, typically active in the early morning and before dusk, though they can bite indoors at night."

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Dengue is a serious illness caused by a mosquito bite - do not consider self-medication to deal with it. Ensure that you have consulted an expert or a doctor before taking any medicines, even for lowering fever/body temperature.