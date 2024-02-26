Pankaj Udhas Dies of Pancreatic Cancer At 72: Top 7 Warning Symptoms of Pancreatic Cancers In Men After 70

Pankaj Udhas Death Updates: Music maestro Pankaj Udhas succumbs to pancreatic cancer at the age of 72. Look out for these warning signs and symptoms of this silent cancer in men after 70.

Pankaj Udhas Death News: Pankaj Udhas, the legendary Indian Ghazal singer breathed his last on Monday at the age of 72 after battling pancreatic cancer. This news has left his fans and the music industry in mourning. One of the most common, and dangerous forms of cancer in men is pancreatic cancer. It is known for its aggressive nature and called silent as the signs and symptoms associated with this often go undetected until it reaches advanced stages. Today, in this article, we highlight the importance of recognizing the warning signs of pancreatic cancer, especially for men over the age of 70.

Pankaj Udhas' Battle with Pancreatic Cancer: The 7 Major Warning Signs Men Over 70 Should Know About

Pankaj Udhas' death has once again heightened the urgent need to understand pancreatic cancer in men and spot the signs and symptoms in its early stages.

Abdominal Pain or Discomfort

One tell-tale sign of pancreatic cancer is an enduring pain in your abdomen. This discomfort is typically focused in the upper belly area and can sometimes feel as if it's emanating from the back. Seeking guidance from a health expert is crucial if you're dealing with unceasing and unexplainable abdominal discomfort.

Unexpected Weight Loss

Dropping weight without any adjusted dietary habits or exercise regimens can point to multiple health conditions, including pancreatic cancer. If you're losing weight for seemingly unexplainable reasons, promptly arrange a medical consultation.

Yellowish Skin or Eyes (Jaundice)

Jaundice, a health scenario causing yellow skin and eyes, can result from pancreatic cancer if a tumor blocks the bile duct causing a bilirubin build-up. If you notice yellow skin or dark pee, immediately book an appointment with a health provider.

Change In The Colour of Poop

Changes in the color of your poop can be an early warning sign of pancreatic cancer. Pale, oily, or clay-like poops may imply issues with your pancreas. It's crucial to share these symptoms with a doctor if you notice these changes in your stool.

Sudden Loss of Appetite

If you suddenly lose your desire to eat or attain fullness at the beginning of your meals, this can indicate pancreatic cancer. It is best to get a complete health check-up if you're facing these symptoms.

High Blood Sugar Levels

Unmanaged changes in blood sugar levels, leading to either newly diagnosed or worsened diabetes, could be due to pancreatic cancer. If diet or medication does not aid in maintaining regular blood sugar levels, further tests should be undertaken to rule out pancreatic cancer.

Feeling Tired All The Time

If you are persistently feeling sluggish despite ample rest, it might be a sign of pancreatic cancer causing interruptions to the body's normal functioning. A thorough check by a health professional is necessary if you're always feeling tired.

Noticing the warning signs significantly aids in early pancreatic cancer detection, leading to prompt treatment. Elderly men should be vigilant about their health alterations and should not hesitate to discuss any concerning symptoms with a health provider. Early detection can prove life-saving, and regular health screenings can aid in early diagnosis, enhancing treatment effectiveness and overall life expectancy.