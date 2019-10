Panic attacks can be scary; they are sudden and intense. A surge of fear and anxiety creeps in all of a sudden. The sufferer feels a kind of tightness in his chest, a pounding heart and immense sweating. They suffer from difficulty in breathing. For some it could be so severe that they think they are suffering a heart attack. It may occur along with chest pain, which makes it scarier. As it’s spontaneous, make sure you have a plan in place in case you experience it yourself.

Here a few things you can do if you suddenly get a panic attack.

Deep breathing

It’s a horrifying situation to be in, no doubt about it. But if it happens to you, or you see it coming, prepare yourself for deep breathing. Though hyperventilation is a symptom of panic attack, deep breathing can ease the situation. With deep breathing, you’re less likely to experience hyperventilation. That can prevent the situation from getting worse. Feel the air pumping in while you practice deep breathing. Hold it in for a couple of seconds and then exhale. Repeat this till you feel better. Avoid talking at this moment.

It’s a panic attack and not heart attack

By recognising that it’s a panic attack, you can reassure yourself that it’s temporary and it will pass. Taking it seriously and thinking that it is a heart attack might make you panic more. Tell yourself you will be fine. Once you come out of the fear of dying, you can focus on techniques that can prove to be helpful.

Close your eyes

This situation demands you to relax your mind. If you are at a place where it’s buzzing with activities and there are many stimuli, close your eyes and calm down. It can help you block stimuli that may make you panic more and focus on breathing.

Find a focus object

You may not want a wandering mind while suffering a panic attack. Therefore, find an object in in your vicinity and focus on that. It could be the hands of a clock, an oscillating pendulum, or anything that’s in front of your eyes. Tell yourself everything about the object—pattern, colour, shape, property. This will make the panic attack symptoms subside.

Picture your happy place

Picture a place in your mind that’s relaxing to you. Be sure to remind yourself everything about it. Don’t choose a busy place. Choose the one that’s soothing. Focus on the details like smell, air, surrounding. It will soothe you and help you calm down.