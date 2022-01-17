Pandit Birju Maharaj, Legendary Kathak Dancer, Dies of Heart Attack: Unusual Heart Attack Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Pandit Birju Maharaj, Legendary Kathak Dancer, Dies of Heart Attack

Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi late Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 83.

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj, who took the traditional Indian dance form to the world, died at his home in Delhi late Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 83. Speaking to the media, his granddaughter said that he suddenly started feeling uneasy after having his dinner. "Maharaj-ji, as he was popularly known, died surrounded by his family and disciples. They were playing 'antakshari' after dinner when he suddenly took ill," Ragini Maharaj told the media. "This happened between 12.15 and 12.30 am. It must have been just a minute or so. We rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, we could not save him. He died before reaching the hospital," Ragini further added.

A recipient of the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, he was fondly called Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his disciples and legions of followers and was one of India's best-known artistes.

Pandit Birju Maharaj Was Under Dialysis Treatment

The Kathak legend had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment for the last month due to high diabetes. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter said. "He was with us when this happened. He had his dinner and we were playing 'antakshari' because he loved old music. He was lying down and suddenly his breathing became uneven. We think it was cardiac arrest as he was also a heart patient.

Condolences Pour In

Condolences poured in as news of the death of the Kathak maestro, who would have been 84 on February 4, came in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his death is an "irreparable loss" to the entire art world. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance a special recognition world over. His passing is an irreparable loss to the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief," the prime minister said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the artiste as a "legend of performing arts".

Unusual Heart Attack Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

According to the experts, it is extremely important for the ones who are in their 60s or older, are overweight, or have diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure. Check out for these unusual symptoms of heart attack as you age:

Chest discomfort Nausea Indigestion Stomach pain Throat or jaw pain Excessive sweating Exhaustion Pain that spread to the arms Chest uneasy Feeling dehydrated

