Pandemic Like Situation In US? Country Raises Level-2 Travel Advisory For Bangladesh Amid Massive Chikungunya Outbreak

US Raises Level-2 Travel Advisory For Bangladesh Due To Chikungunya Outbreak

US has placed a Level-2 travel advisory on Bangladesh and three other areas after cases of chikungunya, a viral disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes and has no particular treatment, have increased sharply. The US Centres of Disease Control and Prevention issued the advisory and recommends travellers to exercise greater caution when travelling to affected regions.In a report, Level-2 is also in force in Cuba, Sri Lanka and China's southern Guangdong Province as they are all experiencing high infection rates. Preventive factors against mosquito bites have also been given to the travellers, and they include insect repellents, long sleeved clothes, and staying in well screened houses. The CDC has also suggested that travellers should seek health advice with the healthcare providers on the available vaccines and preventive measures before travelling.

The chikungunya virus is spreading and it is a worry to global health agencies. Although the disease is not very lethal, the World Health Organisation has cautioned that it may cause serious complications such as organ damage and long term disability in people who are at risk.In the first half of 2025, between January and September, the WHO documented some 445000 suspected and confirmed cases of chikungunya in the world, impacting 155 lives. In Dhaka alone, almost 700 suspected cases were reported in Bangladesh. In the meantime, Guangdong Province has reported over 16,000 cases of local spread of chikungunya, the highest outbreak of chikungunya in China. The CDC has also placed high-risk groups on travellers to Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Thailand.

What Is Chikungunya?

Chikungunyais a viral disease that is caused by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquito that is the same carrier of dengue and Zika. The initial symptoms of the infection are those of high fever, intense joint pain, muscle pains, headache, exhaustion, and skin rashes. Although the majority of patients feel better after several weeks, the issue of joint pain may persist years and potentially many months and have a tremendous impact on quality of life.

No specific antiviral agent or cure against chikungunya exists at the moment. Medical treatment aims at eliminating symptoms by use of painkillers, fluids and rest. In extreme instances, especially in the aged, children and individuals with pre existing medical issues, the virus can cause complications with the heart, liver or nervous system. WHO has warned that in case of large outbreaks, death can also take place, albeit of a rare occurrence.

Why Is Chikungunya A Threat To Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is particularly vulnerable to chikungunya because of the high population growth, tropical climate, monsoon season, urban waterlogs, and high waterlogging, which provide the best breeding environment to the mosquitoes. In cities such as Dhaka, there is stagnation, congestion and weak infrastructure in terms of vector control, which enables the reproduction of mosquitoes.

Moreover, the healthcare system of Bangladesh is prone to strain when there are seasonal outbreaks of diseases spread by the mosquito like the dengue, and when there is an increase in the number of chikungunya patients at the same time, hospitals and clinics may be overstretched. Prolonged pain in the joints related to the disease also impacts the productivity of the workforce, which imposes an economic strain to the family and the entire health system.

There is no cure, and therefore prevention is the best defence. Mosquito control, community awareness, and early detection have been emphasised by public health experts as a way of curbing the spread of chikungunya and minimising its effects on the vulnerable population in Bangladesh.