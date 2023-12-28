Pandemic Alert: Why Is India Facing a Severe Deficit In Adult Vaccination?

India's hidden pandemic: Dr. Niyas of KIMSHEALTH shines a light on this immunity gap, revealing the dangers and advocating for equal immunization across all ages. He urges action to protect against chronic diseases and safeguard public health.

A study conducted in India among adults aged 45 and above found less than 2% uptake for influenza, pneumococcal, hepatitis B, and typhoid vaccines. High costs of adult vaccines in India deter many patients, leading to preventable hospitalizations and deaths. India requires a comprehensive government policy emphasizing adult vaccination, contributing to the low uptake. To understand more about this hidden pandemic, and the reasons why there is an immunity gap in the country, we have Dr. Muhammed Niyas, Department of Infectious Diseases, KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum, with us.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Niyas shared insightful data on where is India lacking when it comes to 'immunization for all', and why there is a huge gap in understanding the importance of immunization in the countrymen.

The importance of immunization; India facing a severe deficit in adult vaccination

Vaccination is often perceived as something exclusive to children. When recommending influenza or pneumococcal vaccines to adult patients, there is often suspicion and hesitation, with responses like, "It's okay, we'll take it later." The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about some changes in this attitude, but hesitancy among adults remains a significant challenge. While the pandemic has prompted a shift in thinking, the uptake of adult vaccines, especially in our country, remains disappointingly low. In contrast to childhood immunization, there is no comprehensive government policy that emphasizes adult vaccination. Even in countries where vaccines are nationally recommended, the uptake remains suboptimal. For instance, in the United States, the influenza vaccine's uptake hovers just above 50%. A study conducted in India among adults aged 45 and above found that the uptake of influenza, pneumococcal, hepatitis B, and typhoid vaccines was less than 2%.

Vaccine Hesitancy Among Adults: What Causes It?

Several factors contribute to vaccine hesitancy, with ignorance and misinformation playing a significant role. Many adults are unaware of the potential benefits of vaccines, and there are still individuals who view vaccination as part of nefarious plans, based on misinformation circulated through social media, filled with anti-vaccination conspiracy theories. These messages often exaggerate vaccine side effects, creating an atmosphere of misinformation that even makes some doctors hesitant to recommend vaccines to eligible patients. Additionally, the high cost of certain adult vaccines deters many Indian patients from getting vaccinated, resulting in an increased number of preventable hospital admissions and deaths.

Important Vaccines for Adults

Some adult vaccines are recommended for all adults, regardless of their age or underlying medical conditions. Examples include the influenza vaccine and the hepatitis B vaccine. Others are recommended for specific age groups or individuals with particular comorbidities, such as the pneumococcal vaccine and the shingles (herpes zoster) vaccine.

Influenza Vaccine

Influenza is a viral disease often perceived as mild and self-limiting. While this may be true for many healthy individuals, some are at risk of severe influenza, which can lead to respiratory failure, the need for ventilation, and even death. Annual influenza vaccination is a crucial measure to prevent influenza infection, given the frequent genetic changes in influenza viruses. Therefore, it is essential to receive an updated influenza vaccine every year before the peak influenza season. In Kerala, the ideal timing for vaccination is in the months preceding the monsoon (April-May) since influenza peaks during the monsoon, and updated vaccines are available during this period. Priority should be given to elderly individuals and those with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, and liver disease.

Pneumococcal Vaccine

Pneumococcus is a bacterium responsible for many cases of pneumonia and a common cause of meningitis. Effective vaccines are available for pneumococcus and are recommended for the elderly (aged 65 and above), individuals with compromised immunity, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Hepatitis B Vaccine

Hepatitis B virus infects the liver and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. This can be prevented with a highly effective, widely available, and cost-effective vaccine. Hepatitis B vaccination is recommended for all individuals. It usually involves three doses. Remember, it's a vaccine that can prevent cancer!

Shingles (Herpes Zoster) Vaccine

Shingles (herpes zoster) result from the reactivation of the chickenpox virus and manifest as painful, blister-like lesions in a localized area of the body. Even after the lesions heal, pain may persist. The herpes zoster vaccine is highly effective and recommended for individuals aged 50 and above, with the risk of shingles increasing with age.

These are just a few examples of the commonly administered vaccinations. There are many other vaccines that adults may be eligible for, depending on their comorbid conditions. Efforts to enhance adult vaccination rates in India are essential. Awareness campaigns should focus on the safety and effectiveness of adult vaccines. The government should establish a national policy for adult vaccination. Doctors should be encouraged to discuss adult vaccines with their patients and prescribe recommended vaccines. Moreover, the cost of essential adult vaccines should be made affordable for the general population. Only through a coordinated effort can we improve the status of adult vaccination in India.