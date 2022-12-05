Pandemic Adolescents Showing Premature Brain Growth: Study Alerts

The pandemic has been tough for all. The aftermath of its adversity has been manifesting in both our physical and mental health. A new study has shown that the adolescent brain has shown some accelerated changes or premature growth when compared with findings before the pandemic. Earlier studies had found a similar sudden growth in children who faced adversity in their formative years. Hence, experts fear that the pandemic has posed itself as an adversity to teenagers.

The study has shown that pandemic-related stressors have significantly altered the teenage mind, making their brains appear several years older than the brains of comparable peers before the onset of the pandemic. The pandemic might have brought a generational gap in the structure and functioning of an adolescent mind. The experts, however, are not sure if these changes are going to persist for long.

Significant findings

The study Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic On Mental Health and Brain Maturation in Adolescents published in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science compared the MRI scans of the physical structures of the adolescent brain from before and after the pandemic ended. Around 128 adolescent scans were taken into account, half taken before the onset of the pandemic while the other half taken after the first year of the pandemic. Among the physical changes observed was growth in memory-regulating areas like the hippocampus and amygdala, thinning of the tissues in the cortex and other significant changes that are typically associated with children who face adversity such as violence. As per the study author Gotlib, while the researchers were expecting more emotion-related issues like depression and anxiety, the structural differences were equally prominent. The author, however, as per reports has been reluctant to say that the change is an indication of maturation or just a non-linear trend.

Fast Ageing

As per the study, due to lockdowns and social isolation, exposure to adversity such as departure from routine, increased vulnerability or emotional needs not being fulfilled has been associated with a brain gap estimate that suggests accelerated ageing. The structural growth was found rapid and the brain appeared older than it should have looked. The study also found that the psychosocial and health consequences of the pandemic had been more among individuals from socially marginalized groups. As per the researchers, it is yet to be found whether these alterations are temporary effects of the pandemic or stable changes that might characterize the current generation of youth. As per the research head, the study is still unclear about whether the chronological age of the pandemic adolescents will catch up to their brain age. The study lead also said that when a person turns 70 or 80 in age, some cognitive decline is expected due to structural changes in the brain. Hence, it would be a great matter of concern according to him if a 16-year-old shows such premature growth.