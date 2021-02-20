Pancreatic cancer is one of the most difficult cancers to treat. One of the reasons for this may be that the symptoms of pancreatic cancer are very similar to disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. If you get this disease you may experience abdominal pain back pain unexplained weight loss loss of appetite and nausea. But most people tend to brush off these symptoms of pancreatic cancer and ignore them till it is too late for a good prognosis. Early treatment is essential and even then this remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Late diagnosis is the main