If there is something that we must learn from the existing COVID-19 outbreak it is that we cannot ignore the underlying simmering disease burdens that are impacting our population at large. To prepare for the future we must address the diseases that exist currently putting more people at risk. Pancreatic cancer is one such disease. While much has been said about the impact of breast cancer and other types of cancers very little is known about pancreatic cancer and even less about its cures. What makes pancreatic cancer a threat to the global society? According to the latest Global Burden