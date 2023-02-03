Low-Fat Diet May Cut Pancreatic Cancer: All You Need To Know

Pancreatic cancer develops in the tissues of your pancreas. This organ is located in your abdomen, behind the lower part of your stomach. It is the 12th most common cancer & 4th leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. However, regardless of the cancer's low prevalence, overall survival is meagre as, unfortunately, no screening or diagnostic tests can detect this cancer in pre-cancerous or early stages.

Risk Factors

As a result, Dr Kapil dev Yadav, Consultant, Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund, shares that pancreatic cancer is frequently diagnosed later and is less sensitive to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, some risk factors include smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, excess body weight, and high-fat diets, which are modifiable. Other nonmodifiable risks include age, race, and genetic predisposition.

Dietary Components

Dietary components are thought to play a part in the development of pancreatic cancer.

For example, a high-fat diet (HFD) and increased caloric intake like red meat and fried food consumption are associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer development.

In contrast, some studies suggest that a diet comprised of vegetables, fresh fruit, nuts, and whole grains can help prevent pancreatic cancer.

All these explanations raise essential questions about whether it can reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer by eating less fat.

Low Dietary Fat Intake

It has been observed that a high dietary fat intake has been linked to the development of pancreatic cancer not only directly but also through an increased risk of obesity.

It is difficult to speculate on how fat consumption causes pancreatic cancer, but fat likely stimulates the release of an essential hormone from biliary and pancreatic secretion.

CCK (Cholecystokinin), a hormone, is a critical player in developing pancreatic cancer cells.

Obesity, on the other hand, is a pro-inflammatory condition associated with elevated cytokine levels in the body (a kind of chemical involved in inflammatory diseases).

Cytokines have been linked to the development of pancreatic cancer.