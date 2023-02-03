Low-Fat Diet May Cut Pancreatic Cancer: All You Need To Know

Pancreatic cancer develops in the tissues of your pancreas. This organ is located in your abdomen, behind the lower part of your stomach. It is the 12th most common cancer & 4th leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. However, regardless of the cancer's low prevalence, overall survival is meagre as, unfortunately, no screening or diagnostic tests can detect this cancer in pre-cancerous or early stages.
Risk Factors
As a result, Dr Kapil dev Yadav, Consultant, Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund, shares that pancreatic cancer is frequently diagnosed later and is less sensitive to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, some risk factors include smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, excess body weight, and high-fat diets, which are modifiable. Other nonmodifiable risks include age, race, and genetic predisposition.