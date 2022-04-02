Appleby’s Procedure May Be The Last Resort For Patients With Advanced Pancreatic Cancer: All About It

Appleby's procedure is one of the rarely performed cancer surgeries. Though a major surgery, it is a safe operation. Read on to know more about it.

Appleby's procedure, one of the rarely performed cancer surgeries, saved the life of a 54-year-old woman who was diagnosed with a large tumour in the pancreatic body that had extended to nearby major blood vessels.

The challenging procedure was performed by a team of GI and HPB onco surgeons led by Dr Vivek Mangla, Director (Gastrointestinal and HPB Surgical Oncology), Max Institute of Cancer Care, Max Hospital, Vaishali. The surgery took over seven hours due to the complexity of the tumour position that engulfed several arteries and veins in the abdominal cavity, the doctors said.

Pancreatic cancer: Watch out for the warning symptoms

Pancreatic cancer occurs when cells multiply out of control in a part of the pancreas. Quite often the early symptoms of pancreatic cancer are non-specific, leading to a delay in diagnosis and resulting in most tumours presenting at an advanced stage at the time of diagnosis.

The patient, Guneet (name changed to maintain confidentiality) from Noida, UP, initially started experiencing some discomfort in the upper abdomen, and complained of constant bloating that did not improve with antacids. Alongside, she also had sudden unexplained weight loss.

In November 2021, she was eventually diagnosed with a large tumour in the pancreatic body which extended to the celiac trunk (the artery that supplies blood to the entire upper gastrointestinal tract) and its branch, the common hepatic artery (supplying blood to liver). It also involved adjacent adrenal gland and a 2 cm segment of portal vein (the vein which drains blood from entire intestine to the liver), reaching very close to the superior mesenteric artery (the artery that supplies blood to entire small bowel).

A combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy may be needed for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Complete removal of the tumour is extremely important to prevent recurrence of cancer and sometimes entails resection and reconstruction of blood vessels as needed to preserve the blood supply to vital organs as in this case, said the doctors at Max Institute of Cancer Care.

Appleby's procedure: When it is needed?

Appleby's procedure is usually the last resort for patients like Guneet with large tumour in the pancreatic body.

At Max Institute of Cancer Care, Guneet's case was re-evaluated and after detailed discussion, planned for downstaging (of the bulky tumour) with chemotherapy. She tolerated chemotherapy well and her PET scans showed slight shrinking of the tumour.

On further evaluation by the Gastrointestinal and Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgical Oncology team, led by Dr Mangla, it was decided that the tumour could be removed by Appleby's procedure along with removal of a segment of portal vein engulfed by the tumour and left adrenal gland.

"The procedure itself is quite challenging, and to add to the complexity, the case needed a segment of the portal vein be removed with the tumour and the blood flow restored by means of joining the two ends of the veins together. Though challenging, this procedure was the patient's only chance at having the tumour removed. The tumour could be completely removed successfully in a surgery lasting around seven hours performed by a team of doctors comprising surgeons, anesthesiologists, and radiologists," said Dr Mangla.

Though a major surgery, it is a safe operation where the safety is ensured by careful preservation of blood supply to liver and confirming it on an intra-operatively done ultrasound Doppler test, the team added in a release.