Pancreatic cancer is one of the most common cancers today. It occurs when there is abnormal growth of cells in the pancreas. This leads to the growth of tumours, which can come in the way of the normal functioning of the pancreas.

According to a study at the Tehran University in the Iran, there is a 10 per cent increase in the global death rates for pancreatic cancer as well as occurrence of colorectal cancer between 1990 and 2017. Researchers came to this conclusion after looking at data from 195 countries. They saw that pancreatic cancer cases jumped by 130 per cent during the study period from 1,95,000 in 1990 to 4,48,000 in 2017.

Obesity, diabetes are main causes behind increase in pancreatic cancer cases

According to researchers, ‘pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers with a five-year survival rate of just five per cent in high, middle and low-income countries’. They also add that smoking, diabetes and obesity, major causes behind this disease, can be tackled to prevent this cancer from developing. They blame this increase to increasing obesity and diabetes in the population. The journal The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology published this study.

This is cause of concern indeed. The worrying thing is that this cancer almost always strikes with no symptoms till the later stages. This makes detection tough. It also pushes up the fatality rates.

Types of pancreatic cancer

There are two types of pancreatic cancers, exocrine and endocrine. They both come with their own set of risks, causes, symptoms and treatments. Exocrine pancreatic cancer is very common, and it may be malignant or benign. But the possibility of it being malignant is more. On the other hand, endocrine pancreatic cancer is somewhat rare. Here tumours affect the endocrine functions of the pancreas.

Causes of pancreatic cancer

Experts are divided over what exactly causes this type of cancer. Some believe that it may result from damage or changes in a person’s DNA or it may be hereditary. Environmental pollution and exposure to chemicals may also increase your risk of developing pancreatic cancer. Age is another factor and the risk increase if you are 60 years of age or more.

Certain medical conditions may also act as triggers. Cirrhosis of the liver, helicobacter pylori infection of the stomach, diabetes, chronic pancreatitis and periodontal disease may further increase your risk.

Sometimes, an unhealthy lifestyle may also be responsible for this condition. Smoking, obesity, an unhealthy diet, a sedentary lifestyle and excessive alcohol intake may also lead to the development of pancreatic cancer.

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer

As mentioned above, a person with pancreatic cancer usually does not exhibit any symptoms till the later stages. By this time, it is almost always too late to successfully treat the condition.

The first symptoms of this cancer is abdominal pain. But often it is taken as just a pain in the stomach for some other benign reason that will go away on its own. As the cancer progresses, you may experience severe pain in the upper abdomen and back, loss of appetite, nausea accompanied by vomiting, unexplained weight loss, general weakness and pale-coloured stool. Other symptoms are fatigue, sudden chills, diarrhoea and also muscle spasms. Sometimes, you may see fat deposits in stool. You may also experience jaundice. In some cases, there may be blood clots in the portal blood vessels, deep veins of the arms and legs or other superficial veins.

Treatment of pancreatic cancer

A doctor usually recommends blood, urine and stool tests initially when a person comes to him with symptoms. He may also ask for a liver function test to check for any block in the bile duct. If he suspects a tumour in the pancreas, he may ask you to undergo further imaging tests like an ultrasound, an endoscopic ultrasound, CT scan, MRI or PET scans, an angiogram or a barium x-ray. Lastly, he will ask you to go in for a biopsy to confirm the presence of cancer.

Treatment options

As with all cancer, here too the usual treatment is surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. But all these treatment options come with side-effects. So, the kind of treatment often depends on a person’s choice.

What you can do

Pancreatic cancer progresses silently. So, diagnosis is difficult, and it has a high fatality rate. The best thing to do is to try and prevent this cancer from developing in the first place. Though, we can’t say that you will definitely prevent this cancer, we can, at least, help you to bring down your risk considerably.

The first thing you need to do is take stock of your lifestyle. If you are a smoker, stop immediately. Smoking can significantly increase your risk of this cancer. Obesity is also another cause, so you need to maintain a healthy weight. Exercise regularly and eat right. Add a lot of fruits and veggies to your diet. Have more of whole grains and fibre-rich foods. If you make this a way of life, you will significantly bring down your risk of developing pancreatic cancer.