Pakistan Flood Is Unfolding Major Health Risks For Inhabitants, Know How Natural Disasters Impact Health

As Pakistan grapples with the worst flood in their history, WHO issues a warning that this disaster could exacerbate health conditions and diseases in the country.

Pakistan is grappling with the worst flood it has ever encountered in history. It has affected over 33 million people and the country has already lost over $10 billion dollars. Recently in an announcement, the World Health Organization stated that this devastating disaster could spread water-borne diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, typhoid, gastroenteritis and skin infections among the inhabitants of the country. According to the estimate reported by WHO, at least 5 million people in the country will fall sick in the coming weeks and the disease outbreak would initially require medicines and medical supplies worth Rs 1 billion.

The chief of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the United Nations Agency has classified this disaster as a grade 3 emergency. A grade 3 emergency is the highest level of the internal grading system. This means that all three levels of the organization are involved in the rescue operations and response: the country, the regional offices and the headquarters in Geneva.

Impending Disease Outbreak In Pakistan

As waters from the floods that ravaged areas in Pakistan, such as Sindh, Balochistan, southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over the last month have started receding, health experts warn of an impending health crisis that might hit the South-Asian country, which is already reeling under financial and food shortage crises.

Currently, Pakistan is witnessing some severe disease outbreaks like dengue fever, acute water diarrhea, malaria, polio and on top of that COVID-19. These disease were already there in Pakistan before the floods began. But, the devastating disaster has somewhat exacerbated the situation. Places in Pakistan where there are camps and where sanitation and water facilities have been damaged have been going through a terrible time right now. Because of the rans and floods, the nationwide polio vaccination campaign that was being carried out ahs also been stopped. This will increase the number of polio cases as well.

Food Shortage Will Bring A Health Crisis

With the impending risk of diseases in country exacerbated by the flood, there will also be a serious food shortage. Huge swathes of farmland in Pakistan is now under water. Homes, crops and stockpiles have all been washed away. This means that there are no lands left to cultivate and all the hard work done by farmer to yield crops have been washed away by the flood.

The government warned that a food crisis is looming. Rains and deadly floods have damaged rice and cotton crops, along with vegetables like onions and tomatoes. They also threaten wheat planting in the coming months at a time when the world can ill afford another disruption to grain supply.

Actions Taken By WHO

The World Health organization is currently working with the health authorities to respond with the rescue operations quickly and effectively. The main priority now is to ensure fast access to essential health services to the population affected by flood, outbreak and prevention control, expand disease surveillance and ensure robust health cluster combination.