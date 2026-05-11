Painkillers to surgery: How long should you wait before seeing a neurosurgeon for chronic back pain?

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Written By: Dr. Manish Pai | Published : May 11, 2026 10:42 AM IST
Back pain is rarely a condition that strikes as an isolated episode it forces a pause in daily life activities. What often starts as an ache after a long day or stiffness when you get up can gradually become something you learn to live with.
At the initial stages, basic stretches, postural adjustments, rest, pain relief sprays and gels, or even tablets often help in easing discomfort, making the condition manageable. This is what makes most people feel that things are under control.
Painkillers are often the first line of comfort. They work quickly. They let you get through the day, sit through meetings, and sleep through the night. For a while, they create a reassuring rhythm: pain appears, tablet follows, relief returns. It feels like control.
However, it is important to understand that painkillers don't treat the cause of back pain. They soften the signal, and when the signal is muted often enough, it becomes easy to believe the problem itself is shrinking.
Most episodes of back pain are mechanical and short-lived. The body heals. Muscles recover. Strain settles. But when pain lingers beyond a certain point, it changes meaning. Conditions like disc bulges, nerve compression, or early spinal degeneration can continue to evolve quietly, even while symptoms seem "under control."
Time feels harmless when you're "managing" pain. But in certain conditions, especially those involving nerves, time can quietly influence recovery. Not because treatment wasn't available, but because it came later than ideal.
Prolonged compression can lead to:
Persistent numbness
Lasting weakness
Slower or incomplete recovery
Some types of back pain are not defined by the intensity of the pain, but by how the symptoms behave. You should consider a specialist evaluation when:
Pain persists beyond 6 12 weeks
Conservative treatments stop providing meaningful relief
Symptoms begin to radiate, cause numbness, or lead to weakness
Tingling sensation or numbness appears in the fingers, toes, or feet
Subtle weakness makes everyday activities such as climbing stairs, standing, or gripping objects feel different and more effortful
For many, spine surgery is associated with fear and is something they would want to avoid at all costs. And while it is true that surgery is not the first line of treatment, it is also true that when needed, delaying it can complicate outcomes.
Surgery is typically considered when:
There is clear structural compression (like a herniated disc pressing on a nerve)
Neurological symptoms are progressing
Daily function and quality of life are significantly affected
Chronic back pain is often less about how intense the pain feels and more about how long it persists, and how it evolves. Early evaluation helps distinguish between conditions that can be managed conservatively and those that require timely intervention, before they begin to affect nerve function or mobility. Surgery is a well-considered medical decision, not a shortcut, not a default, but a carefully chosen step taken when the situation truly calls for it.
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