Painkillers For Backpain: Study Reveals Dangerous Side Effects of Paracetamol, Ibuprofen

Taking painkillers for back pain? You need to stop and read what it is actually doing to your body.

Are you someone who is into taking painkillers quite often than prescribed by the doctors? Stop doing it before it is too late. In a recent study, published in BMJ (British Medical Journal), researchers studied what actually happens inside the body when you pop those easily available, over-the-counter painkillers. The study also analysed the effectiveness and safety of commonly used painkillers (analgesics) that are mostly used against back pain.

A dull ache or stabbing-like feeling in the lower back of the body can make your life difficult to process daily activities, and if left untreated, the back pain can get worse and give rise to other severe health complications. As per stats, back pain is one of the most commonly reported health issues in people worldwide. In order to get rid of this uncomfortable situation, what usually a person does is head to a chemist's shop and picks some over-the-counter available medicines. To treat short-term pain, it can be tempting to pop a painkiller to reduce the symptoms. Some of the most commonly used medicinal drugs that people take without any doctor's prescription are -- paracetamol, ibuprofen, and codeine. But is this the right thing to do? Not really. A new research study has warned against the use of such medicines.

"We included non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, paracetamol, opioids, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, skeletal muscle relaxants, or corticosteroids from the World Health Organization Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical system," the researchers have said in the study result.

Serious Side Effects of Painkillers For Back Pain

In the study that included 69 different medicines or combinations, the researchers found that the analgesics carry the ability to reduce the pain, minimally, but they leave the body with some serious complications in one word these medicines can have the potential ability to increase the risk of adverse side effects. Such serious side effects can happen to the gastrointestinal system and this can give rise to nausea, dyspepsia, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Discomforts related to the nervous system were drowsiness, dizziness, and headache.

Back Pain: Why You Shouldn't Take Paracetamol To Relieve Agonising Symptoms

As we discussed above, it can be tempting to pop a painkiller to reduce uncomfortable back pain. But, as experts say that relief comes with a high cost --- serious side effects that can affect your digestive system. But there is a little more that you need to know here. Paracetamol which is usually taken to reduce back pain is not the right medicine for back pain treatment. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the public body which recommends treatments to GPS, said paracetamol should not be used as a "first option" for treating lower back pain.

The expert's belief is that one should keep performing regular activities, and milk exercises when dealing with back pain. As these home remedies or easy tips come with no side effects, and can also reduce the pain slowly but permanently. On its official website, the NHS has mentioned clearly that when taking any painkillers, one needs to be extra careful as they must follow the doctor's recommendation and also use the painkillers for the shortest time possible.

