Painful Urination (Dysuria) Can Be A Warning Symptom of Severe Urinary Tract Infection

Painful urination, also known as dysuria is a condition in which a person finds discomfort during urination.

Do you often experience chronic pain while urinating? This pain can either occur at the start of urination or after urination. Well, let us tell you something, this is not normal. Painful urination can be a sign of something serious. It can be a symptom that you are suffering from a urinary tract infection (UTI). A UTI is a result of the growth of certain bacteria near the urinary organs that often causes infection. A UTI can also be a result of unexplained inflammation near the urinary tract.

Painful urination, also known as dysuria is a condition in which a person finds discomfort during urination. This pain can be felt in the urinary organs, such as the bladder, urethra, or perineum. The urethra is the tube that carries urine outside of your body or can be considered as the organ through which the toxins get out of the body. An unexplained pain, burning, or stinging sensation near while urination can be an indication of a number of severe medical conditions.

Urinary Tract Infection: What Is It?

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is marked by the condition in which there is an infection in the urinary tract which happens due to the growth of the bacteria in the urinary tract. It can be due to many reasons, some of the common causes of urinary tract infection can be poor hygiene, the bacteria can enter the urinary tract through the genitals and then start multiplying. However, not only UTIs, some of the other causes of painful urination can be:

Other Medical Conditions That Can Cause Painful Urination

Not just Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), painful urination can be a sign of some other medical conditions as well. These can include:

Sexually transmitted diseases (STIs)

One of the most common symptoms of STIs is painful urination. STIs including herpes, gonorrhoea, and chlamydia, are some of the STIs that lead to painful urination.

Prostatitis

A person suffering from prostatitis can also show up this symptom. Prostatitis is a condition in which there is inflammation in the prostate gland. The inflammation can lead to urinary burning, stinging, and discomfort.

Kidney Stones

Sometimes kidney stones can also lead to painful urination. Kidney stones are masses of hardened material located in the urinary tract.

Using Wrong Hygiene Products

Another thing to keep in mind while selecting a product for your private parts is that it should be mild and herbal. Experts say that it's not always that only an infection can lead to painful urination. It can also be caused by products that you use in the genital regions. Soaps, lotions, and bubble baths can irritate vaginal tissues especially. Using dyes in laundry detergents and other toiletry products can also cause irritation and lead to painful urination.

Symptoms of UTI

Some of the symptoms of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) are as follows:

A strong, persistent urge to urinate A burning sensation when urinating Passing frequent, small amounts of urine Urine that appears cloudy Urine that appears red, bright pink a sign of blood in the urine Strong-smelling urine Pelvic pain