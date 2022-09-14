Painful Periods: Expert Reveals The Real Cause Behind Dysmenorrhea

Dysmenorrhea is the clinical term for painful menstrual periods, which are caused by uterine contractions induced by chemicals called prostaglandins

Recently, Instagram's famous gynaecologist cum influencer took to the platform, explaining the cause of period pain using an interesting analogy

Period pain is common and a normal part of a woman's menstrual cycle. The first step to getting relief from this pain is to know what causes it in the first place. Awareness heals, believe us. Recently, Instagram's famous gynaecologist cum influencer Dr Cuterus took to the platform to make us understand the concept of period pain, using an interesting analogy. While you may know well how to heal it, it might also be a good idea to learn the root-cause of this not-so-pleasant pain.

Before heading to a more technical and not-so-interesting description of the pain anatomy, it is a good idea to fall back on the analogy used by Dr Cuterus.

Interesting analogy: Uterus as a grumpy grandma, always wants you to be pregnant

The reproductive health expert compared the uterus to a rigid granny who always wants you to become pregnant. Every time, following the ovulation phase, when the ovary releases the egg, the uterus like a nagging grandmother will be optimistic about a pregnancy. This might follow a period of great preparation, making the uterus as cosy as possible for the baby to grow. The gynaecologist compared thickened lining of the uterus (profusely growing blood vessels and increased blood supply) to a blanket. When there is no pregnancy and the harsh realization dawns upon the uterus, then, in the words of the expert, angrily it tries to push down the blanket or the endometrial lining through a small opening. Since the tipping hole of the uterus is too small and the pressure of the blood is too high, the prostaglandins then come into play. These hormone-like chemicals squeeze the uterus like a pillow, inducing contractions and all this comes with a price your period pain.

Your pain has a clinical name

Dysmenorrhea is the clinical term for painful menstrual periods, which are caused by uterine contractions induced by these prostaglandins. Primary dysmenorrhea refers to recurrent pain, which keeps coming back and you identify it as period cramps, while secondary dysmenorrhea results from reproductive system disorders.

Primary Dysmenorrhea versus Secondary Dysmenorrhea

This pain is usually caused by contractions in the uterus. When your womb contracts, it compresses the blood vessel lining and this might temporarily cut off blood flow and oxygen to the area. Without oxygen, tissues in your womb release chemicals that trigger pain. Other chemicals like prostaglandins will encourage the womb muscles to contract more and this might increase the pain. The pain you experience may range from mild to severe and will affect the lower abdomen, back or thighs. With this pain, you might also experience nausea, vomiting, fatigue and even diarrhoea. As you advance in age and particularly after pregnancy, you might feel the pain lessening down. This pain usually lasts 12 to 72 hours. If you are experiencing pain due to some reproductive disorder, such as endometriosis, fibroids, or pelvic inflammatory disease, then this condition is termed secondary dysmenorrhea. Some contraceptives are also known to cause pain.

Normal to take painkillers

As per experts, it is completely normal to take painkillers to reduce your period cramps. Many women are known to consume painkillers like ibuprofen and others during their periods (always consult a doctor before taking any medicine). Other natural ways that can help you with pain like using a heating pad, taking warm showers, light massaging and even light exercises.

