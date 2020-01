A boil or skin abscess is a pus-filled skin infection that usually develops around a hair follicle. Boils can occur anywhere, but more commonly they appear on the buttocks. They are often painful and can grow larger until the pus is drained out.

Boils can be caused by bacterial infection, burns, injuries, allergies and even certain medicines. The bacteria S. aureus living on our skin is the main culprit. This is commonly called a staph infection. To fight off the infection, our body sends white blood cells. At the infected area, the white blood cells, dead or live bacteria and proteins get collected and this forms the pus. Surgery may be required in rare cases. In normal cases, you can easily reduce the pain and inflammation at home by natural remedies. Here are some natural ways to soothe a boil and alleviate infection.

Apply onion juice

Onions are rich sources of antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and suppress the growth of harmful microorganisms. How to use it? Apply two to three drops of onion juice on the boils. It can help drain out the pus from the boil on its own.

Turmeric paste

This herb is known for anti-inflammatory, blood purifying and anti-microbial properties. Applying turmeric paste can also help drain out the pus from the boil. To make the paste, add five to six drops of water to a quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder. Apply the paste twice daily for three days to get better result.

Parsley leaves

It can act as a natural poultice and help reduce pain and remove pus. It softens the boil by reducing inflammation. How to use it- Boil parsley leaves in water till they turn tender. Let it cool and wrap these leaves around the boil using a wash cloth. Change the leaves twice daily.

Ginger tea

Ginger helps improves blood circulation and reduces inflammation. It can accelerate pus formation and helps drain out the pus. First make ginger tea and dip a piece of cloth in it. Now place this cloth on the boil for 15 minutes. Repeat this twice every day for five days and you will see no more boil on your skin.