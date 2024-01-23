Pain in Upper Abdomen Could Indicate Gallstones: 5 Unusual Signs That May Show Up When Your Gallbladder Is At Risk

Beware! pain in your upper abdomen could be a sign of gallstones. Understanding when your gallbladder is at risk is important to keep the organ healthy and safe.

You must have felt yourself or known someone who has experienced a sudden chronic pain in the upper abdomen, causing extreme discomfort. While it could be an indication of indigestion, gastric issues, or something minor, sometimes it's a sign of something more serious, like gallstones. Yes, you read that right! Gallstones can cause immense pain in your lower abdomen, making your daily activities quite a challenging task for you. In this article, we delve into the various signs and symptoms that your body may show up when your gallbladder is not functioning properly or is at risk of gallstones.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Yogesh Aggarwal, Consultant - General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, says that timely detection of these signs is important to keep the other organs of the body healthy and safe. Let's know more about how to identify gallstones, and what one can do about it.

What Are Gallstones?

Gallstones are like tiny pebbles that form inside your gallbladder, i.e., a pear-shaped organ underneath the liver on the right side. These are hardened deposits of the digestive fluid that are also formed in the gallbladder. When these gallstones block the flow of this digestive fluid (bile), a person experiences a gallstone attack.

Symptoms of Gallstones You Should Never Ignore

The pain: The classic symptom is a sudden, gripping pain in your upper right abdomen, below your ribs. It can radiate to your back or right shoulder blade, giving you a sharp or gnawing ache. Some people even compare it to feeling severe heartburn, except only experiencing it on the right side.

Some of the other symptoms of gallstones include:

At times, the pain is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and bloating. In some instances, you might even have chills or a fever if the gallbladder gets inflamed. Changes in bowel movements. A gallbladder problem can lead to the development of a fever.

How To Identify Gallbladder Problems

Gallstone attacks can be intense, lasting for hours and disrupting your life. But the bigger concern is that if a stone blocks the bile duct completely, it can lead to serious complications like pancreatitis, a painful inflammation of the pancreas. Therefore, don't ignore the pain. See a doctor as soon as possible, especially if it's severe, stubborn, or comes with a fever or vomiting. They'll likely do an ultrasound to check for gallstones and suggest the best treatment.

In most cases, the solution is surgery to remove your gallbladder. It's a minimally invasive procedure with a fast recovery time. In some cases, medication can help dissolve small stones, but surgery is usually the definitive cure. Early diagnosis and treatment can keep you away from major stomach pain.

Note: Never neglect the signs your body is communicating to you. If something feels off, don't wait to get checked out.

Note: Never neglect the signs your body is communicating to you. If something feels off, don't wait to get checked out.