Pacemaker implantation explained: When you need one, how it works and types of pacemakers

Know why pacemakers are implanted, how they help regulate heartbeat, different pacemaker types, and what to expect during the implantation procedure.

Written By: Dr. Amit Bhushan Sharma | Published : June 3, 2026 4:55 PM IST

Pacemaker implantation (Image AI Generated)

The blood circulates around the body 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Heart of a normal person has a regular rhythm, which allows enough oxygen and nutrients to reach all organs. In some individuals, however, the heart may beat too slowly, too rapidly, and irregularly. If this occurs, a pacemaker may be suggested. This is a small machine which regulates an average heartbeat and enhances the quality of life for many heart patients.

What is a pacemaker?

A pacemaker is a tiny electronic gadget that's installed beneath the pores and skin of the chest. It is primarily responsible for controlling the heart rate. The pacemaker sends signals to the heart, helping to restore a heartbeat if it's slowed to a dangerous rate or is misaligned.

It is made up of the pulse generator, and two or more wires, also known as leads. These leads are attached to the pacemaker and transmit an electric signal when necessary.

When is a pacemaker implanted?

A pacemaker isn't needed for all people who have a heart problem. It is used only in certain cases where the heart's natural electrical system isn't working. A pacemaker is used when someone's heart is beating slower than usual, at less than 60 beats per minute (bpm), and it is causing symptoms like dizziness, weakness, faints or fatigue.

Alternatively, it can be required when the electricity in the heart does not travel correctly. This can lead to irregular or skipped heartbeats.

A pacemaker may also be recommended for individuals who experience periodic alteration in their heart rate from fast to slow. A pacemaker might be required in some heart failure patients as it improves blood pumping.

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How does a pacemaker work?

Heart's rhythm is always under the surveillance of a pacemaker. As soon as the heart is beating too quickly or irregularly, it sends out small electrical messages to the heart muscle.

These signals activate the cardiac muscle and get them to resume their normal rhythm. Most don't sense these electrical impulses; they are vital to the proper functioning of the heart.

What are the different types of pacemakers?

Single-chamber pacemaker

One with the heart, typically in the right ventricle. It is frequently used when the heart beat is very slow.

Dual-chamber pacemaker

Dual chamber pacemaker has 2 wires. One is located in the upper chamber (atrium) one is located in the lower chamber (ventricle). Helps synchronize electrical activity between the two chambers.

Biventricular pacemaker

This pacemaker is three wire. It increases the ability of both the left and right sides of the heart to pump blood and is sometimes prescribed for heart failure patients.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for guidance regarding heart conditions, pacemaker implantation, or any health concerns.