Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro: Expert reveals the BMI at which you can use weight-loss drugs

Obesity is a chronic medical condition and drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro are changing how this illness is being treated. Experts say eligibility depends on BMI along with overall health and related conditions.

Over the years obesity has been treated as a long-term medical condition and not just a lifestyle issue. As newer drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have become available, a large number of individuals are asking themselves whether these drugs are beneficial. However, there is one crucial question that arises, i.e, when do we think that we should consider these options, particularly regarding BMI?

Expert reveals BMI eligibility for treatment

Dr Sanjay Agarwal, HOD, Obesity & Metabolic Diseases Expert, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, told Healthsite, "As a Bariatric Specialist, I often receive inquiries regarding the medications Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro and their use for weight loss. The fact that obesity is a chronic illness makes people wonder about more than just wanting to lose weight.

"While Body Mass Index (BMI) has limitations it can still be used as a guide to determine which patients have a good chance of benefiting from anti-obesity medications. Weight-loss drugs are generally recommended for patients who have a BMI value of 30 or greater or even greater than 27, including additional conditions like type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, polycystic ovarian syndrome, fatty liver disease and arthritis."

How Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro work

Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are medications that belong to a class of drugs which target the hormones involved in hunger and metabolic processes in our bodies. Ozempic contains semaglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist), Wegovy contains semaglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist) and Mounjaro contains tirzepatide (a GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist). These medications help to decrease hunger, control cravings, manage blood sugar levels and cause weight loss.

Who should and shouldn't consider these medications

Treatment is not eligible for everyone seeking a general review body transformation. According to Dr. Agarwal, weight-loss drugs are intended for those needing treatment due to a certain medical condition, but may exclude:

Those seeking a very rapid transformation of their body Obesity that is not caused by thyroid cancer, pregnancy or breastfeeding

"When making the choice to start treatment with OIzempic Wegovy or Mounjaro, you should evaluate your BMI and how much your obesity affects your quality of life, emotional health, physical or mobility, and overall health status," the Obesity and Metabolic Diseases Expert said, "The purpose of this medical treatment for Obesity is not just for vanity but to offer a better life to those individuals living with the chorninc illness which could be fatal."

You may like to read

Medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro represent a significant advancement in obesity care but they are not a solution for everyone. Dr. Agarwal advises that determining eligibility goes beyond BMI, requiring a comprehensive understanding of an individual's overall health, lifestyle and long-term commitment to change. When used appropriately and under medical supervision, these treatments can play a meaningful role in managing obesity as a chronic condition and improving overall quality of life.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.