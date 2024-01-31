Ozempic Injection: Let's Understand Its Silent Impact On Waistlines In India

Ozempic Injection: Let's Understand Its Silent Impact On Waistlines In India

Semaglutide is a type 2 diabetes drug used for treatment; it is marketed under the name Ozempic. Ozempic functions by imitating the body's natural incretin hormones, aiding blood sugar regulation. In particular, it decreases the quantity of the hormone glucagon, which raises blood sugar and increases insulin release. Ozempic's most crucial side effect has been linked to weight reduction. Due to the medication's potential to cause a decrease in appetite and a fullness sensation, less food may be consumed. Given that obesity is frequently cited as a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic's weight loss benefits are thought to be advantageous for those who have the disease. It's crucial to remember that each person may have different weight loss benefits from Ozempic. Only some people using this medicine will lose a lot of weight.

Medical Director Dr Manoj Kutteri, CEO of Atmantan Wellness Centre, shares 4 possible actions why this is recommended for weight loss:

Ozempic can lessen sensations of hunger, which reduces food intake and, as a result, causes weight loss. Gastric emptying can be slowed down by Ozempic, which may increase feelings of fullness and lessen the desire to eat. This phenomenon may result in a reduction in total caloric consumption. By secreting more insulin and producing less glucagon, Ozempic can control blood sugar levels. Improved blood sugar regulation can help manage weight by lowering cravings for high-calorie, sugary foods. Ozempic directly affects fat metabolism, encouraging the body to break down stored fat for energy. This may help people lose weight, particularly those with a surplus body fat.

Weight Loss Therapy

Weight Loss Therapy

Firstly, weight loss is a consequence or by-product of Ozempic and mainly aims to treat type 2 diabetes. Minimal studies are available on the efficacy of Ozempic as a long-term weight loss strategy. Most of the studies conducted are for a shorter duration.

Furthermore, when only pharmacological interventions are used for weight loss, you may only get a lasting benefit if you change your lifestyle. Healthy lifestyle choices such as mindful eating practices and regular exercise are essential to help you achieve this lasting goal.

A comprehensive and wholesome strategy that targets underlying habits and incorporates lifestyle modifications is critical for long-term and sustainable weight loss, and these results are superior to any pharmacological interventions.