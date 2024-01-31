Ozempic Injection: Let's Understand Its Silent Impact On Waistlines In India

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Semaglutide is a type 2 diabetes drug used for treatment; it is marketed under the name Ozempic. Ozempic functions by imitating the body's natural incretin hormones, aiding blood sugar regulation. In particular, it decreases the quantity of the hormone glucagon, which raises blood sugar and increases insulin release. Ozempic's most crucial side effect has been linked to weight reduction. Due to the medication's potential to cause a decrease in appetite and a fullness sensation, less food may be consumed. Given that obesity is frequently cited as a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, Ozempic's weight loss benefits are thought to be advantageous for those who have the disease. It's crucial to remember that each person may have different weight loss benefits from Ozempic. Only some people using this medicine will lose a lot of weight.
Medical Director Dr Manoj Kutteri, CEO of Atmantan Wellness Centre, shares 4 possible actions why this is recommended for weight loss:
Uncover the hidden dangers associated with relying solely on drugs like Ozempic for weight loss. Discuss the potential side effects, long-term health implications, and why such approaches may not be sustainable for overall well-being.
