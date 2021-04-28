Things are really dire in India right now, countless people are dying, the hospital system is collapsing. People of the country are gasping for oxygen, which is one of the deadliest symptoms of the COVID-19 virus attack in the second wave. Also Read - COVID-19 Positive Mother Delivers Healthy Twins, Breastfeeding Precautions You Should Take When Tested Positive

Experts have said that one should keep a close check on the three most important health parameters: your oxygen level, your body’s temperature, and your heart health. Any abnormality in these three parameters may help you detect early infection of coronavirus. Also Read - Get vaccinated against COVID-19 now: Any delay will give virus opportunity to develop new variants

Given the current situation of the hospitals, as most of them are running out of beds and oxygen supply, it is important to keep yourself well equipped at home to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Also, keeping medical equipment available at home can help you avoid any serious health situation before it is too late. Here are some medical gadgets that one must keep at home (handy) to beat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Also, read the proper guidelines on how to use these gadgets properly and when is the right time to seek the hospital's intervention.

OXIMETER

One of the most important medical health gadgets that everyone should have at home right now is an oximeter. India’s COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly and with this, the number of patients who are dying is due to a shortage of oxygen. To avoid any such emergencies, one must keep an oximeter handy to know if there is a fall or a drop in the oxygen level.

What is the right oxygen level and when to seek medical interventions? Before answering this, let’s understand what exactly is oxygen saturation? Oxygen saturation refers to the percentage of oxygenated haemoglobin in the blood of a person transported from the lungs to various other organs of the body. This is a vital functioning for the body’s survival. Now, that you know what and why oxygen saturation is important, here is what is considered normal oxygen saturation. A person is considered healthy when the oxygen level is above 94 (between 94-100). If your oxygen level is below 91, it can be considered as a warning sign that your health is degrading and this is the time when one should seek medical help.

BLOOD PRESSURE MONITOR

Another important health gadget that you should keep handy is a blood pressure monitor. Now, what is it, and how to use it? An automatic blood pressure monitor is easily available in the markets these days. This gadget will help you measure your blood pressure instantly. Why do you need to check your blood pressure? Experts have stated that an acute dip in the blood pressure can detect infection of novel coronavirus. This means if your blood pressure is low than normal then there are chances of you contracting a COVID-19 infection.

What is the normal blood pressure for an adult? A normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg. So, keep one of the blood pressure monitors ready at your home especially during the COVID times.

PORTABLE ECG MONITOR

Amid the present health crisis in the country, keeping a gadget that can help you keep a track of your heart rate is very important. A portable personal ECG monitor is easily available in the market these days. All you need to do is to connect the gadget with your smartphone and monitor your heart functioning. What is the normal heartbeat rate? Let’s understand.

A normal resting heart rate should be anywhere between 60–100 beats per minute. However, it can vary when your body is not in a resting mode. But a sudden spike in the heartbeat rate can be a cause of worry and maybe a symptom that you are infected with the novel coronavirus. According to a recent study, many COVID-19 positive patients had a cardiac issue that led to heart dysfunction and arrhythmias.

THERMOMETER

One gadget that you should always keep handy in your forts-aid box is a thermometer. And, considering fever being the first symptom of the COVID-19 virus attack, you should definitely have one at home right now. What is the normal body temperature of a human body? The average human body temperature is 98.6 F. If you notice a spike in your body temperature then you must get yourself tested for coronavirus. Also, anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 must keep a close check on the body temperature.

GLUCOMETER

This device can help you keep a close check on your diabetes. Why diabetes? If you have diabetes and you suddenly see a rise in your diabetes, you should immediately get yourself tested for COVID-19. What is the normal range of diabetes? For a normal individual, a blood sugar level should be less than 140 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L).