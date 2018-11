Arthritis can be termed as a joint pain or joint disease – an inflammation of the joint. You will commonly see its symptoms above the age of 60-65 year. Symptoms worsen as the mercury drops. You will experience pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints. While, this condition cannot be treated, but you will be able to manage it with the help of lifestyle modifications. Here’s what you can do to ease your pain.

“Winter can be a difficult season for elderly people, especially those who are suffering from arthritis. The tenacity of this common yet painful condition tends to increase during those chilly days,” says Dr Manan Gujarathi, Orthopedic surgeon, SRV Mamata Hospital. He briefs about how to tackle the pain.

You should stay warm: Cover yourself and keep your joints warm. Arthritis can wreak your well-being. It can hamper your ability to carry out your tasks. Your life can become miserable. You will have to see to it that you manage your arthritis pain due to which you will be able to lead a healthy life.

You should exercise: Exercise eases arthritis pain. It can help you to increase your strength, endurance and flexibility and tackle pain. However, If you want to do weight training exercises then speak to your expert. The wrong exercise can worsen your pain.

You should eat Healthy foods: Opt for a balanced diet. Eat foods which contain omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin K and C and can help you to deal with joint pain. Avoid foods high in omega-6 fatty acids, which may cause inflammation. Even a mild dehydration can cause pain. Stay hydrated and have fluids. Speak to your expert about the right kind of diet you should follow. Low level of Vitamin D might play trigger joint pain. So, your expert may suggest you about the supplements you can take. Don’t self-medicate or use any over-the-counter products. This can be dangerous.

You should lose weight: During winter, many people tend to become lazy and less active. If you put those excess kilos you will have to suffer from pain. So, stay healthy and maintain an ideal weight.

You should opt for moist heat: Moist heat often eases your arthritic pain. Electric heating pad or hot water bag should be used carefully! You should immediately consult your doctor if your pain worsens. Don’t take it lightly. Give it that much-needed attention. Follow proper guidelines given by your doctor will help you to control your pain.