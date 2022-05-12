Overactive Immune System Can Lead To Chronic Immunological And Neurological Diseases: What You Need To Know

While a strong immunity helps you lay off infections, and ward off diseases, did you know an overactive immune response is not good for your health? It can lead to chronic immunological and neurological diseases.

Chronic immunological and neurological diseases (CIND) are a result of an overactive immune response. These are also called neuroimmunological disorders. An immune response is one of the key factors in brain development. Communication from this immune response initiates neuronal cell migration to the designated areas for further functions. This maintains homeostasis. Sometimes there can be impaired communication. As a result, these immune cells become reactive and start attacking the nerve cell instead of protecting them.

What Are The Various Neuroimmunological Diseases?

These disorders can affect the central nervous system or the peripheral nervous system or sometimes the entire nervous system. They can be present in a newborn and even in the elderly with varied causes and manifestations. Certain maternal infections can lead to long-term changes and abnormal brain development in the offspring.

Here is the list of diseases as seen in different age groups:

Sub-acute sclerosing Pan Encephalitis, Acute Demyelinating Encephalomyelitis seen post-vaccination and infection in children.

Multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Myasthenia Gravis and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease) in young adults and adults.

Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative disorders in the elderly.

In many neurodegenerative disorders, cells become autonomous and malfunction in regulating a human organism. This, in turn, manifests as neuropsychiatric conditions.

Symptoms Of Neuroimmunological Diseases

Neuroscientists have studied a genetic predisposition wherein immune cells do not function properly. Post-vaccination infections can give rise to symptoms that can affect the motor, sensory and cognitive functions. Symptoms vary from:

From mere local weakness to generalised weakness,

Inability to balance and coordinate to be upright, unsteady gait

Impaired sensation as paraesthesia, photophobia, visual disturbances due to optic nerve involvement

Sleep paralysis

Excessive drowsiness during the day results in cognitive impairment, hallucinations and memory loss.

How Can One Deal With This?

There is no specific cure for this condition. Curtailing the illness in its nascent stage reduces debility and deformity. Appropriate medications can control inflammation and reduce damage by slowing down the progression of CIND.

The right diet, exercise and rest can play a vital role in keeping the body healthy. There are studies that establish the link between the gut microbiome and brain autoimmunity. So balanced nutrition with adequate fibre content will nourish the gut microbiome. A diet rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids can provide quality nourishment. Exercise and physical activities can bring balance and coordination, reduce stress, and improve the sleep cycle, promoting overall health.

(The article is contributed by Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, Head, Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities)