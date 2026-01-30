Add The Health Site as a
Over 20 Students Hospitalised After Consuming Midday Meal At Telangana Government School: Ayurvedic Remedies For Food Poisoning

Telangana Midday Meal: Officials are investigating the cause of the sudden illness, which led several students to visit the hospital after consuming the midday meal.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe |Updated : January 30, 2026 3:10 PM IST

Telangana Midday Meal: At least 22 students were hospitalised after consuming a midday meal at one primary school in Telangana's Sangareddy district. On Thursday, police officials confirmed that the students had eaten Sambar and rice in the afternoon.

Telangana Midday Meal: Food Poisoning

Shortly after eating the midday meal, the students started experiencing symptoms such as stomach pain and discomfort. Authorities further revealed that the students who fell ill were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. As of now, all 22 students are in stable condition and will be discharged from the hospital. Officials are investigating the cause of the sudden illness, which led several students to visit the hospital after consuming the midday meal.

Narayanked police official said, "Around 22 students were hospitalised after consuming sambar and rice this afternoon. They experienced symptoms like stomach pain and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. All are stable, and we're expecting they'll be discharged by tonight. We haven't received any complaints from parents."

What Is Midday Meal?

The idea of government schools providing a midday meal is to mitigate classroom hunger and address issues of malnutrition among children. Tragically, many such incidents have been reported in multiple schools across India. Recently, 33 students also fell ill after consuming a midday meal at Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Ayurvedic Remedies For Food Poisoning

Outbreaks of food poisoning are very common in midday meals due to several factors such as contaminated water, poor hygiene preparation and improper food storage, which can lead to bacterial growth like Salmonella and Bacillus cereus. Although officials have not yet determined the cause of illness in the Telangana school, stomach pain and discomfort are closely associated with food poisoning.

Food poisoning is a very common illness, and it can affect anyone. Here are some simple yet effective Ayurvedic remedies you can use to ease the symptoms:

  1. One of the best home remedies for food poisoning is ginger. In Ayurveda, ginger is known as the 'king of medicines' because of the anti-inflammatory components found in it. Adding a dash of ginger to your diet can help ease symptoms of food poisoning such as vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.
  2. Lastly, drinking plenty of water can help flush out toxins and bacteria from your body, which can cause food poisoning symptoms. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, "When you have food poisoning, you need to replace lost fluids and electrolytes to prevent dehydration or treat mild dehydration. You should drink plenty of liquids. If vomiting is a problem, try sipping small amounts of clear liquids. Replacing lost fluids and electrolytes is the most important treatment for food poisoning."
  3. The anti-microbial components found in yoghurt can kill bacteria that cause food poisoning. "Probiotics are live microbes, most often bacteria, that may be similar to microbes you normally have in your digestive tract. Studies suggest that some probiotics may help shorten a bout of diarrhoea," NIH added.
  4. Garlic is a popular food that is widely used in Ayurveda to ease symptoms of food poisoning. This food contains anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which can prevent fever symptoms like diarrhoea and abdominal pain.
  5. Rice porridge is also a great food to hydrate and replenish your body. NIH explains, "Rice soup regimen was highly effective and inexpensive in the treatment of acute diarrhea in children. Thus, in addition to the common treatment by G-ORS, rice soup can be consumed simultaneously with G-ORS."

