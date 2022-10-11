Over 2.5 Mn School Students Currently Use E-Cigarettes in The US: Tobacco Products In Any Form Is Unsafe, Warn Experts

Nearly 85 per cent of the students reported using flavored e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes contain "highly addictive" nicotine, which can harm the developing adolescent brain.

E-cigarettes have become the most used tobacco product among U.S. youth, and it is posing a threat to their health. Recently, a study conducted jointly by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that 2.55 million high school and middle school students currently use e-cigarette in the country.

The majority of the students (nearly 85 per cent) used flavored e-cigarettes, with fruit, candy, desserts, mint and menthol reported to be the most used flavors, according to the study report published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

When it comes to e-cigarette device type, the most used type was disposable (more than half of them used it), followed by prefilled or refillable pods or cartridges, and tanks or mod systems.

Common e-cigarette brands preferred by the youth included Puff Bar (14.5 per cent of the youth reported using it), Vuse (12.5 per cent), Hyde (5.5 per cent), and SMOK (4.0 per cent).

Additionally, the study found that more than 27.6 per cent of the students surveyed used e-cigarettes daily and 42.3 per cent used them on 20 or more of the past 30 days.

The study is based on data from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) recorded between January 18 May 31, 2022.

Health risk associated with e-cigarette use

Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, cautioned that e-cigarette use among the US adolescents have reached concerning levels, and it poses a serious public health risk to the nation's youth.

In a press release, the CDC also warned that use of tobacco products in any form, including e-cigarettes, is unsafe. The agency noted that e-cigarettes contain "highly addictive" nicotine, which can harm the developing brain in adolescents. Further, it warned that using nicotine during adolescence may increase risk for addiction to other drugs in the future.

Although e-cigarettes are not as harmful as the regular cigarettes that contain over 7000 harmful chemicals, they are not entirely without dangers, said Dr. Aparna Iyer, Consultant, Pulmonology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai.

She elaborated, "E-cigarettes contain nicotine that has addictive properties and can hamper brain development in fetuses when used by pregnant women and also slow brain growth in adolescents. In addition, e-cigarettes have heavy metals like lead and volatile organic compounds that can cause problems to nervous system and also have carcinogenic potential. E-cigarettes are not recommended for smoking cessation in adults and especially pregnant women. However non-pregnant adults may find it useful when attempting to discontinue use of regular cigarettes and other tobacco products."

However, the best way for one's health is no tobacco, she added.

Dr. Nevin Kishore, Head of Bronchology & Senior Consultant - Respiratory Medicine Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Gurugram, alos doesn't recommend use of e-cigarettes.

He said, "Flavoured e-cigarettes or vaping is dangerous to the health of young people as well as old people. They contain nicotine and various chemicals that can damage the lungs. Also, flavoured e-cigarettes contain ultra-fine additives and flavouring agents which get lodged minutest part of the lung, which is alveoli, and it causes damage to the organ. Some of these damages are irreversible for life. Therefore, use of e-cigarettes or vaping is not recommended."