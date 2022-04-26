Over 17L People In India Contracted HIV Via Unprotected Intercourse In Last 10 Years: Symptoms, Risk Factors And Transmission

HIV is a virus that attacks and damages the immune system of a person, and if not treated on time, it can also lead to AIDS.

In the last 10 years, as many as 10 lakh people have contracted HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) in India via unprotected intercourse, National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) said in its statement in response to an RTI query. In 2011-12, India recorded 2.4 lakh HIV cases. In the statement, the NACO mentioned the top 6 states which recorded the maximum number of HIV cases between 2011-and 2021. Take a look:

Andhra Pradesh - 3,18,814 cases

Maharashtra - 2,84,577 cases

Karnataka - 2,12,982 cases

Tamil Nadu - 1,16,536 cases

Uttar Pradesh - 1,10,911 cases

Gujarat - 87,440 cases

In the data, the NACO also revealed that around 15,782 people contracted HIV by transmission through blood and blood products from 2011-12 to 2020-21, and 4,423 contracted the disease by mother to child transmission according to 18-month antibody testing data.

HIV/AIDS - How Does It Spread?

HIV or Human Immunodeficiency Virus is a sexually transmitted disease. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HIV is a virus that attacks and damages the immune system of a person, and if not treated on time, it can also lead to AIDS or Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

However, it is important to note that HIV doesn't only spread via unprotected sexual activities, it can also spread through illicit injection drug use or sharing needles, contact with infected blood, or from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding.

Symptoms of HIV: What To Look Out For?

Some of the common symptoms of HIV that can be easily tracked are:

Fever accompanied by chills Body ache or muscle pain Body rashes Night sweats Sore throat Fatigue Swollen lymph nodes

Treatment Options Available

At present, there is no effective cure. According to health experts, if a person contracts HIV, they have it for life. However, there are precautionary measures that one can take to stay safe from HIV/AIDS. Here, take a look at them.

Do not indulge in any kind of unprotected sexual activities. Never share needles. Go for regular checkups with your partner.

(With inputs from IANS)

