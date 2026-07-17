Over 1 billion people worldwide are living with obesity: Here's what causing this silent pandemic

Did you know as per studies about 1 in every 8 individuals on the planet are suffering from a silent condition called obesity. Read on to know why this staggering figure is a cause of worry.

Medically Verified By: Dr Anurag Sachan

In a recent report, global health organisation has stated that around 1 in 8 people worldwide (over 1 billion people) are living with obesity (WHO). While the number is huge and calls for urgent attention, ever wondered if you actually know what obesity is? No, it's not just having excessive weight but there are more that comes under this umbrella term. Let's understand obesity and why it is called the silent killer.

What Is Obesity?

According to the World Health Organization, obesity is defined as an abnormal or excessive accumulation of body fat that poses a health risk. What this means is that obesity is not only an issue of appearance or choices about lifestyle; it is a serious, chronic medical condition with the potential to impair health and give rise to a gamut of serious illnesses. As world statistics show, the prevalence of overweight and obesity has more than doubled among adults and sharply increased among children and adolescents over the past few decades, we reached out to Dr Anurag Sachan, Associate Director- Gastroenterology, Paras Health, Kanpur, to understand this medical condition and know what remains hidden beneath that day accumulation inside the body.

Such alarming trends point to the fact that obesity is not only an issue but also a major public health challenge in the modern world. To regard obesity as a disease and not just a passing problem of poor habits is the first step towards giving due care, understanding, and effective medical therapies to those affected.

What Causes Obesity?

Obesity is not found to develop from a single trigger; multiple interconnected factors are, therefore, involved. Some of the most important contributors to obesity include:

Genetics

Some individuals are born with genes that predispose them to gain weight, altered metabolism, or increased appetites

Hormonal Imbalance

Insulin resistance, thyroid disorders, or leptin imbalance are examples of conditions that create problems in regulating appetite or storing fat

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Metabolism

Poor metabolic rate, inability to oxidise fat properly, and energy imbalance are manifesting as gradual weight gain

Environment and Lifestyle

Sedentary habits, high-caloric diets, stress, lack of sleep, and limited access to healthy food all contribute.

Medications

Some medications used for treating depression, diabetes, seizures, and/or hormonal disorders may lead to weight increase

Psychological factors

Include emotional eating, stress-related eating, and mental health issues influencing long-term weight patterns

Obesity is influenced by overlapping factors, making it impossible to reduce it to simplistic views like "eat less, move more."

Why Can't People Manage it With Willpower?

Obesity impairs the brain's appetite-regulation system, hunger hormones, and metabolism, making it so much more complex to maintain weight than willpower alone. People living with obesity often experience:

Stronger hunger signals and weaker satiety cues because of hormonal changes Slow metabolism due to repeated dieting - increases the chances of weight regain Higher stress and emotional triggers, which influence eating behavior Genetic predisposition, whereby for a given individual weight gain is easier and weight loss harder Biological defense mechanisms, where the organism "holds onto" fat when weight loss is attempted

This means that obesity acts just like other chronic diseases, such as diabetes or hypertension, for which lifestyle management is important but rarely sufficient by itself.

How Is Obesity Treated?

Any form of treatment has to be long-term, structured, and medical in nature. Treatment generally involves the following:

Lifestyle modification: includes balanced nutrition, physical activity, sleep hygiene, and behavioral counselling Medical supervision: blood sugar, hormones, liver health, and metabolic markers are monitored Minimally Invasive therapies: In selected cases to support sustained weight loss with reduced recovery time and lower risk compared to open surgery

What medical therapies are available today?

1. Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG)

This is a minimally invasive, incisionless procedure where internal sutures reshape the stomach into a smaller, sleeve-like form. This reduces stomach volume and improves feelings of fullness to help control calorie intake. ESG offers substantial weight loss with lower risk and minimal downtime when compared to surgery.

2. Intragastric Balloon Therapy (IGB)

A soft balloon is placed inside the stomach to occupy space and create a feeling of fullness constantly. This results in smaller portions and healthier eating habits. It is temporary and usually set in for six months, but it kick-starts weight loss.

Obesity as a disease status. Understanding obesity as a medical condition rather than a personal failure of willpower minimizes much-needed stigma and also encourages people to seek appropriate care. Modern medical therapies, early interventions, and comprehensive support can help people with obesity sustain weight loss and result in improved health outcomes. Recognition of this will be the first step in empowering people to take care of their long-term health.

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Ensure to visit a proper doctor when you spot any changes in your body, or develop signs of obesity.

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