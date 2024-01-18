True Story: Mihika’s Threads Of Victory Over Cancer

Beyond the Shadows: An Empowering Narrative of Strength.

A vibrant young girl (just 20 days before her wedding) was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was 27 when she was told that the tumour in her ovaries was cancerous. Let's read Mihika's battle with cancer in her own words.

In April 2023

Just 20 days before my wedding, I was diagnosed with Cancer. I started experiencing acute abdominal pain. The pain was so unbearable that I couldn't sleep for days. It was impossible to ignore the pain any longer, and I was worried. My belly was bulging, so I decided to visit a doctor who advised an ultrasound imaging. My ultrasound revealed that I had developed a large tumour which ballooned to 20cm and had become cancerous. My doctor cautioned me against the potential danger of my tumour possibly bursting at a time.

I Informed My Parents About The Situation!

Immediately, they advised me to come back to my hometown. I flew back home and sought a second opinion from one of the best doctors in town. After going through my case history, she suggested we immediately rush to the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai as my condition was very alarming. We decided to go back to Bengaluru and get operated. I went through a major surgery, and the surgeons removed the cancerous tumour through a specific surgical procedure. I woke up after the surgery in the ICU to my mother's gentle touch of care and concern.

Going through the surgery was not easy. I struggled to regain my mobility, and it was a helpless feeling

Immediately after a few days, my chemotherapy started. I was referred for chemotherapy at HCG Hospital, which is among the best cancer treatment hospitals. Dr. Sreenivas BJ, a highly skilled surgical oncologist in Bangalore, suggested I undergo four cycles of chemotherapy. My chemotherapy started, and each cycle went on for five days. The procedure lasted four months and was one of the most challenging situations I've ever experienced. If my doctors hadn't acted quickly, the outcome would have been very different today. My journey taught me that life can often put you in hostile situations, mostly when you are unprepared. While you can't control what life throws at you, you can decide how you would want to rebuild and rise from the moments that turned your world upside down.

Through the darkest days in my life, I found strength and courage. I never believed that I had it all in me. Cancer couldn't break me. I am proud of how I handled things, the silent battles I fought to ensure my parents didn't fall weak, smiling and wiping my tears simultaneously. I am Mihika Aishwarya from Bangalore, and I hope my story will encourage people to undergo timely screening before the cancer progresses.

