According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 78 women may suffer from ovarian cancer in their lifetime. This is a common disease in most women. Today, health tips from us will help you significantly bring down your risk of this cancer. This can strike at any age and heredity may play a big role in your risk factor. Common symptoms are irregular menstrual cycle, pain during intercourse, constipation, weight gain, bloating, abdominal pain, indigestion and backache. Early detection makes a huge difference. This cancer progresses silently and sometimes you may not even get to know of it till it is at an advanced stage. Therefore, it is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you fall in the high-risk group, there are certain things that you can do to keep yourself safe from this disease. In fact, all women must follow our health tips of the day to bring down their risk of ovarian cancer. Making small changes can save you from this dreaded disease.

Exercise regularly

Just 30 minutes of exercise can bring down your risk of ovarian cancer by almost 20 per cent. You don’t have to hit the gym for this. Just go for a walk, take up yoga or exercise at home every day. But take up some form of physical activity.

Eat healthy

Along with regular exercise, you also need to follow a healthy eating plan. Have more of foods like eggs, beans, nuts and seeds and foods that have a high content of vitamin D and A. Carrots, leafy greens and sweet potatoes are good choices that will bring down your risk of ovarian cancer.

Use oral contraceptives

Well, you need to consult a doctor before doing this. But women who take oral contraceptives have a almost 50 per cent lower risk of ovarian cancer. In fact, the longer you are on the pill, the lower your chances of getting this disease.

Avoid carcinogenic products

If you have a family history of ovarian cancer, avoid products that may contain carcinogenic chemicals. Talcum powder, vaginal deodorants and makeup may be some of the products that you must avoid. Read the label careful before buying any cosmetics.