Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, the part of the female body that produces eggs for reproduction. The ovaries also produce hormones estrogen and progesterone.

Though ovarian cancer is not common, it causes more deaths than other cancer of the female reproductive system. According to estimates, ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women. Cancer of the ovary is more common in older women. About half of the cases ovarian cancer are seen in women who are 63 years or older.

Early diagnosis can enable better treatment and improve chances for recovery. But unfortunately, ovarian cancer is hard to detect early as it causes no symptoms or just mild symptoms until it has spread to the pelvis and abdomen. Advanced-stage ovarian cancer is difficult to treat.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer may include

In the early-stage ovarian cancer, which is when the disease is confined to the ovary, one may experience no symptoms. Advanced-stage ovarian cancer may cause few symptoms, which may be mistaken for more common benign conditions. Here are some signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer women should watch out for:

Abdominal bloating or swelling

Feeling full quickly when eating

A heavy feeling in the pelvis area

Pain in the lower abdomen

Changes in bowel habits, such as constipation

A frequent need to urinate

Bleeding from the vagina

Weight gain or loss

Abnormal periods

Unexplained back pain that gets worse

Gas, nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite

If you have any these above signs or symptoms, consult your doctor. To diagnose ovarian cancer, you may have to undergo one or more tests. They include a physical exam, a pelvic exam, lab tests, ultrasound, or a biopsy. Generally, surgery and chemotherapy are used to treat ovarian cancer.

Factors that increase your risk of ovarian cancer

As with most cancers the risk of developing ovarian cancer gets higher with age. It occurs rarely in women below 40 years of age. Most ovarian cancers develop after menopause and women 63 years of age or older constitute half of all ovarian cancers. Having children after age 35 or never having a full-term pregnancy may another higher risk of ovarian cancer. Other ovarian cancer risk factors include:

Being overweight or obese: Obese women may be at greater risk of developing ovarian cancer. Obesity is also associated with reduced overall survival for women with ovarian cancer.

Hormone therapy: Women taking hormone therapy (estrogens alone or with progesterone) after menopause are more likely to develop ovarian cancer compared to women who have never used hormones.

Family history: If your mother, sister, grandmother or aunt has (or has had) ovarian cancer, then you have a higher risk of developing the disease. The more relatives you have with ovarian cancer, the higher is your risk of developing the disease.

Fertility treatment: Some studies have linked fertility treatment with in vitro fertilization (IVF) with increased risk of ovarian tumours known as “borderline” or “low malignant potential.”

Having had breast cancer: Women who have had breast cancer are also at an increased risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Smoking: According to a study, women who smoke are three times more likely to develop the mucinous type of ovarian cancer than women who do not smoke.