Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the ovary begin to multiply out of control and form a tumour.

Ovarian cancer is the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer overall, according to World Cancer Research Fund International – which is a leading authority on cancer prevention research. It accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. Unfortunately, it is hard to detect early as women with ovarian cancer may have no symptoms or mild symptoms until the disease is in an advanced stage.

Often the early symptoms of ovarian cancer are overlooked because they're similar to signs of many other conditions that are not cancer. For example, an increased urge to urinate is an early symptom of ovarian cancer. But it can also be a sign of kidney or ureter problems, urinary bladder problems, diabetes mellitus, pregnancy, or prostate gland problems.

This article is an attempt to help women recognise the early warning signs of ovarian cancer so that the disease can be detected at an early stage.

Common Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer mainly develops in older women. It is estimated that about half of the women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer are 63 years or older.

Any cancerous growth that begins in the ovary, the part of the female body that produces eggs, is referred to as ovarian cancer. The early symptoms of this type of cancer in the female reproductive system include:

abdominal bloating, pressure, and pain

feeling full too quickly during meals

an increased urge to urinate

urinating more frequently

Ovarian cancer can also cause other symptoms, such as fatigue, indigestion, heartburn, constipation, back pain, menstrual irregularities, and painful intercourse.

These symptoms aren’t necessarily due to ovarian cancer. But if these symptoms occur persistently for more than a few weeks, consult a health care professional.

Things that increase ovarian cancer risk

The exact cause of ovarian cancer is unknown, but there are many factors can increase a woman’s odds of developing ovarian cancer.

Age is believed to be the strongest risk factor for ovarian cancer, and it is most likely to develop after a woman goes through menopause. Using postmenopausal hormone therapy is also linked to increase ovarian cancer risk.

You’re are also at higher risk of developing ovarian cancer if you have a family history of ovarian, breast, or colon cancer. Inherited genetic mutations is known to be responsible for 10% of ovarian cancers. This includes the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, which are also linked to breast cancer.

Obese is another risk factor for ovarian cancer. In fact, the death rates for ovarian cancer are higher for obese women, compared with non-obese women.

Having no history of pregnancy and endometriosis (a disorder in which the tissue that usually lines the inside of your uterus, grows outside of your uterine cavity) are also known to increase a woman’s risk of developing ovarian cancer.

However, a woman may develop ovarian cancer without having any of these risk factors. Similarly, having any of these risk factors doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll develop ovarian cancer.

There is no reliable way to test for ovarian cancer. Therefore, it’s important to report any unusual or persistent symptoms to your doctor.