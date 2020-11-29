Ovarian cancer is the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer overall according to World Cancer Research Fund International – which is a leading authority on cancer prevention research. It accounts for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. Unfortunately it is hard to detect early as women with ovarian cancer may have no symptoms or mild symptoms until the disease is in an advanced stage. Often the early symptoms of ovarian cancer are overlooked because they’re similar to signs of many other conditions that are not cancer. For