Ovarian cancer may not be that common as breast or oral cancer. However, it is considered to claim a majority of lives. Reason, it is difficult to detect ovarian cancer at an early stage. While the conventional treatment for ovarian cancer goes its own way, here are few natural remedies that can assist the traditional method of treating ovarian cancer for better results. Try them out.

Shiitake mushrooms: Rich in a beta-glucan called lentinan, shiitake mushrooms are known to inhibit certain kind of cancer growths. This is why Shiitake mushroom extracts have been used in Japan as an alternative medication to treat cancer, including ovarian cancer.

Soy products: Isoflavones present in soy products can do wonders in terms of preventing ovarian cancer. Starting from inhibiting the transmission of cancerous cells to slowing down the spread of cancer and tumour growth, isoflavones are bliss. Also, these help in curing your body from the harmful impacts of chemotherapy and other conventional cancer treatment.

Peppermint Tea: Not a cure exactly, peppermint tea can mediate symptoms of ovarian cancer and amp up your body to fight little stronger. It is perfect for calming down your upset stomach, one of the most common symptoms of ovarian cancer. Rich in organic compounds and antioxidants, it can boost your immune system and help in faster recovery.

Hydration: Bouts of acute diarrhoea and constipation are some of the very common side effects of ovarian cancer Drinking enough water shows that you are not dehydrated. This also helps in smooth digestion and help you avoid constipation.