Are You At Risk For Ovarian Cancer? Find Out

Because it is challenging to diagnose ovarian cancer, many women come in the late stage that is III or IV and thus the survival rate goes down, says expert.

Certain risk factors increase one's likelihood of getting ovarian cancer. In case, you think you have the chance of getting ovarian cancer then you must speak to the doctor. But how would one know they're at risk for ovarian cancer? Dr. Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, answers your question.

"The number of ovarian cancer patients is rising at an alarming rate in India leading to higher morbidity and mortality rates. Ovarian cancer is termed as a malignant tumour on or in a woman's ovary, and can spread across to the pelvic organs, abdomen, and lungs. If you experience pelvic and abdominal pain, bloating, frequent urination, poor appetite, then immediately consult a doctor without any further delay as these symptoms may indicate ovarian cancer," warns Dr. Mokadam.

She says there are various factors that can raise your risk of ovarian cancer, which are:

TRENDING NOW

Age

The chances of ovarian cancer increase as women age. This cancer is not often seen in women below 40. This cancer is mostly seen after menopause in older women.

Obesity or being overweight

You may like to read

Is your BMI above 30? Then, beware! You are obese and may raise the risk of ovarian cancer.

Late pregnancy or never having a full-term pregnancy

Those who have their first full-term pregnancy after 35 or the ones who never carried a pregnancy to term have higher chances of ovarian cancer.

Family history

This type of cancer runs in the families. It is a possibility that you may suffer from this cancer if your mother or sister has it.

Smoking

If you smoke, then you need to stop doing that right away as you can suffer from this cancer.

Go for regular screening

According to Dr. Mokadam, it is challenging to diagnose ovarian cancer and many women come in the late stage that is III or IV and thus the survival rate goes down. There are only a few cases of this cancer that are diagnosed in an early stage, which can help improve the chances of survival of women. Many often fail to open up about their health problems, suffer in silence and succumb to cancer. Hence, women should be vigilant, and go for regular screening of this cancer.

She continues, "The diagnosis becomes challenging as there is no standard mode of screening for ovarian cancer. On exhibiting the symptoms like pelvic or abdominal pain, the doctor will ask you to opt for a transvaginal ultrasound (TVUS) and the CA-125 blood test in order to detect cancer. It is essential to seek treatment once the diagnosis is done."

The treatment of ovarian cancer may vary from one woman to another. It is based on stage, size of the tumour, and location. Surgery can be carried out in order to remove the tumour. "Those with ovarian cancer can also opt for targeted therapy now that will aggressively kill the cancer cells. Chemotherapy and targeted therapy can be given to you, and you will also be asked to follow a healthy lifestyle," she adds.

Tips to reduce risk for ovarian cancer

In order to prevent this cancer, the Gynecologist says you will have to make some important lifestyle changes. She states -

Following a well-balanced diet and exercise become the need of the hour. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, eggs, whole grains, and lentils. Cut down on junk, processed, oily and canned food. Work out for at least 5 days a week for half-an-hour. Breastfeeding is essential as women who tend to do so have a lower risk of developing ovarian cancer. Say No to tobacco in any form. It is imperative to quit smoking and lead a healthy life. Doing so will not only lower your risk of ovarian cancer but other cancers like lungs and mouth too. Likewise, limiting alcohol consumption is also a good idea.

RECOMMENDED STORIES