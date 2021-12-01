7.5 Kgs Ovarian Tumor Removed From 43-year-Old Lady; Signs You Should Look Out For

A 43-year-old woman was diagnosed with an ovarian tumour without showing any symptoms of the disease. Read on to know more about the case.

A 43-year-old woman's abdomen was successfully removed from an ovarian tumour weighing roughly seven and a half kg at Fortis Hospital in Bangalore. During a routine health checkup at Fortis Bannerghatta Road, the lady was diagnosed with a non-malignant tumour. The 43-year-old woman had been gaining weight steadily for the past six months, and her tummy had obviously grown in size. She was advised to have an ultrasound after being diagnosed. Upon investigation, it was discovered that she had a cyst in her belly that was 28 x 25 x 20 cms. Because of the size of the cyst and the harm it posed to the patients' health, doctors recommended that the size be surgically removed right away.

Dr Manisha Singh- Senior Consultant- Gynaecology & Sub Specialist- Reproductive Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore said, "The patient had come for a routine gynaecology check-up as she appeared to be gaining weight around her tummy. She was asymptomatic otherwise. During her pelvic scan, we were surprised to see a huge cyst in her tummy which was 28 x25x20 cms size mass. In view of which, we had requested a CT Scan of her abdomen, the scan showed a cyst weighing 7.5kg. Extensive major surgery was required to remove the tumour, we decided to go ahead with laparotomy which was straightforward and uncomplicated. The procedure went on well and the patient was discharged in 4days. If left unattended and undiagnosed, the cyst could have progressed to cancer.

Are These Symptoms Common In Women With Ovarian Cancer?

The patient was completely asymptomatic. She thought she was putting weight as she was above 40 years of age. This is common. She is the second patient in the last month, who has come with an ovarian tumour, who was operated on by me. Covid has made a lot of people stay at home and work from home which has made people assume that they are putting on weight. Whereas, they could be having an issue internally.

Can You Tell Us The Signs People Should Look Out For?

Some of the signs people can look out for are weight gain, weight loss and loss of appetite. One may be completely asymptomatic from an ovarian tumour or one may have symptoms. Any which ways, just like people check from blood sugar, cholesterol etc, every woman must check for the below without fail:

Annual ultrasound of tummy and pelvis

Self-breast examination and seeking medical help on finding irregularities

Mammogram once every 2 years (35y and above)

PAP smear once every 3 years (24y 65y)

Can You Suggest Some Preventive Measures?

All women should have preventive health check-ups and have their bodies checked for any underlying health issues. A Preventive Health Check-up aids in the early detection of potentially life-threatening health disorders or diseases, lowering the chance of surgery and other chronic medical conditions. There is a better possibility of therapy and cure if the condition is detected early on. Regular check-ups assist doctors in making an early diagnosis of disease, allowing for more successful therapy.