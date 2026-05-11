Ovarian cancer symptoms: Persistent bloating and fatigue could be early warning signs your ovaries may be in danger

Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer: Are you suffering from ovarian cancer? Scroll down to know the top warning signs that your body may show up when the ovaries are in danger

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 11, 2026 12:58 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Sindhu V A

Are you suffering from ovarian cancer? Symptoms you must not ignore!

Ovarian Cancer Symptoms: One of the biggest misconceptions about ovarian cancer is that it only gets missed in women who ignore symptoms or avoid medical care. That's not really true. Some of the women diagnosed recently are actually highly health-conscious. They exercise regularly, eat well, keep up with annual check-ups, and are generally very aware of their bodies. And yet, ovarian cancer still slips through.

Part of the problem is that the disease is subtle by nature. It doesn't always announce itself dramatically.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sindhu V A, Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital Kengeri, Bengaluru, explained the hidden side of the ovarian cancer that nobody talks about. She explained that a woman may notice bloating that seems slightly unusual, feeling full faster than before, vague lower abdominal discomfort, back pain, increased urinary frequency, constipation, or just persistent fatigue. While none of these symptoms scream "cancer." In fact, most of them sound gastrointestinal, hormonal, stress-related, or lifestyle-related - in reality they are much more than what anyone could even think.

"The symptoms of ovarian cancer are so subtle that people start to rationalise them. Sometimes doctors do too."

Ovarian cancer risk factors.

What Is So Deadly About Ovarian Cancers?

There is also an unconscious bias that happens in medicine. If a woman is young-looking, fit, functioning normally, and otherwise healthy, ovarian cancer doesn't immediately rise to the top of the list. Especially because ovarian cancer has long carried this perception of being a disease that appears suddenly and mainly in older women.

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But biology doesn't always follow our assumptions.

Dr Sindhu V A further explained that what makes ovarian cancer particularly difficult is that we still do not have a reliable screening test for the general population. Unlike cervical cancer, where pap smears changed outcomes dramatically, ovarian cancer has no equivalent early detection tool that works well enough for mass screening. Ultrasounds and tumour markers like CA-125 can help in the right setting, but they are not straightforward screening tools. CA-125, for example, can rise in completely non-cancerous conditions too.

"So diagnosis often depends on recognising patterns early, and that's where delays happen," says Dr Sindhu V A.

Ovarian Cancer Symptoms: Why Do They Look Normal?

Women are also remarkably conditioned to tolerate discomfort. Bloating gets blamed on food. Exhaustion becomes "burnout." Pelvic pain is brushed aside because many women have grown up normalising menstrual discomfort anyway.

Dr Sindhu V A further says, "I've had patients tell me they delayed seeking help because they thought they were simply gaining weight around the abdomen or dealing with hormonal changes. Others had already tried antacids, probiotics, elimination diets, detoxes the entire wellness checklist before anyone considered imaging."

"That's another reason ovarian cancer can hide so effectively in educated populations. Awareness of health does not always translate into suspicion of serious illness. In fact, sometimes it creates a false sense of reassurance. The goal is not to make women fearful of every digestive symptom. Most bloating is not ovarian cancer. Most abdominal discomfort is not cancer. But persistence matters."

Symptoms that are new, frequent, progressive, or unexplained deserve attention, especially if they continue for weeks rather than days.

As oncologists, what we really want is not panic -- it's earlier curiosity. Earlier conversations. Earlier scans when something feels persistently off.

Ovarian cancer is often treatable when caught early. The tragedy is that many women only arrive at diagnosis after months of quietly negotiating with symptoms they were told were probably nothing.

And that, more than lack of awareness, is why this disease still gets missed.

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