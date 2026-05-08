Ovarian cancer prevention: Expert-backed lifestyle changes and warning signs every woman should know

Know expert-backed lifestyle tips, early warning signs and risk factors of ovarian cancer to help women stay aware and support better long-term health.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 8, 2026 5:50 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Shivani Sharma

Ovarian cancer prevention (Image AI Generated)

In terms of ovarian cancer, complete prevention may seem impossible, yet knowledge could be a very potent weapon that women may use against this illness. Considering that there is currently no scientific way to use a screening test to detect this disease among the general population, the key lies in finding out what makes someone susceptible to ovarian cancer and living a healthy lifestyle that would reduce the chance of getting the illness.

Lifestyle changes that may lower ovarian cancer risk

According to Dr Shivani Sharma, Lab Director and Vice President, CORE Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, "Many lifestyle factors that can help you prevent ovarian cancer have been found by researchers. First, taking birth control pills can be considered one of the best risk-reduction factors that have been proven by science; those women who consume oral contraceptives for more than five years drastically reduce their risk of ovarian cancer by up to 50%, and they will be able to benefit from it even after many years of discontinuing birth control pills."

"Second, giving birth and breastfeeding can also contribute to reducing ovarian cancer risks, as they make ovulation occur fewer times throughout a woman's lifetime. Third, maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) is crucial, as obesity increases the risks of various kinds of cancer, including ovarian cancer," she added.

Ovarian cancer risk

Finally, it could be useful not to use talcum powder in the sensitive areas, as some studies indicate that there may be a link between talc usage and ovarian cancer.

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Medical and surgical methods for prevention

When there is a higher genetic predisposition, especially among women with the inheritance of BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, stronger prevention measures will be required. There is one technique that can effectively reduce the chances of developing ovarian cancer, referred to as a risk-reducing salpingo-oophorectomy.

During this process, the ovaries and fallopian tubes are surgically removed. If the patient has entered menopause, this surgery can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer by more than 80%. The other technique that can slightly reduce the risk of ovarian cancer is tubal ligation.

Importance of regular doctor consultations

One of the simplest yet most important ways to prevent the disease includes regular appointments with your gynaecologist and discussion of your own and your family history. If at least one of your immediate female relatives your mother, sister, daughter has had breast or ovarian cancer before, then you should definitely share this information with your doctor.

Genetic counselling or even testing for genetic mutations may become necessary since they predispose you to having the disease. Be active in disclosing your symptoms as well because they will help your doctor assist you better if they have all the information available.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised guidance regarding ovarian cancer risk, prevention, or genetic testing.

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