Ovarian cancer is probably the fastest spreading reproductive cancer in females. Spotting it is also quite tricky. That is why many women are compelled to opt for surgery without a confirmatory diagnosis. Absence of symptoms, lack of awareness, and unavailability of strong diagnostic methods make ovarian cancer a tough nut to crack.

On many occasions, the detection takes place at a dangerously advanced stage and quite often through accidental findings when a patient visits a doctor for some other health problem. As a result, this ovarian cancer a high mortality rate with only 3 to 4 out of 10 patients surviving, suggests some estimate.

However, there’s some good news in the field of ovarian cancer diagnosis. Researchers from Uppsala University and the Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, have now developed a blood test for detection of ovarian cancer. This can help in early diagnosis and treatment of the cancer. The study was published in Communications Biology.

Here, we tell you everything there is to know about ovarian cancer including the available diagnostic treatment options in India.

WHAT IS OVARIAN CANCER?

Ovaries are two oval-shaped organs that you find on either side of the uterus. These organs play an important role in a woman’s body and in the entire process of procreation. They shape the female sex characteristics by producing two groups of sex hormones, namely progesterone and estrogen. Sometimes, mutations or errors in the DNA of ovary cells may cause cancerous tumours in that area. Ovarian cancer is the seventh most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the world, says a study published in the Cancer Biology & Medicine.

This type of cancer occurs when a cell or a group of cells start multiplying quickly and uncontrollably. This abnormal growth leads to death of normal and healthy cells. In fact, the unhealthy cells can potentially invade the nearby tissues and spread to other body parts. Ovarian cancer is characterised by symptoms like abdominal swelling, weight loss, heartburn, pain during sexual intercourse, changes in bowel habits, frequent need to urinate, feeling of satiety, etc. Factors like old age, inherited gene mutation, family history of ovarian cancer, menopause, estrogen hormone replacement therapy, etc. can also increase your chances of having a tumour in the ovaries.

Like any other type of cancer, ovarian cancer has four stages. In stage 1, cancer cells remain in the ovary or ovaries. If you are at the 2nd stage, these cells affect either one or both the ovaries along with other organs like the bladder, uterus, fallopian tubes or rectum. In stage 3, the cancer affects either the lining of the abdomen or lymph nodes along with the ovaries. The 4th or last stage sees the cancer spreading to other body parts like the spleen and liver and also invades the fluids around the lungs.

HOW TO SPOT OVARIAN CANCER

As far diagnosis of this cancer is concerned, doctors mainly perform a pelvic examination and check for any kind of abnormality in the ovaries or uterus through a battery of tests.

Blood tests

This text checks the levels of a marker called CA-125 protein. Elevated levels of this protein show a high probability of having ovarian cancer. In fact, a higher number of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are also indicators of a tumour. This test checks the levels of hormones like estrogen and testosterone. This is because some ovarian tumours cause the blood levels of these hormones to go up.

Imaging tests

There are two types of imaging tests, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Computed Tomography (CT) scans. Some machines can do both these scans. In PET, doctors use a dye containing radioactive tracers. These tracers can either be swallowed, inhaled or injected into a vein in your arm. Your body organs will absorb these tracers. And, the area with the most active and higher chemical activity will absorb the maximum tracers appearing bright in the PET scan. This will help locate the tumour.

In CT scan, doctors use a combination of X-rays and a computer to get pictures of your organs, bones and other tissues in detail. This can help find cancerous tumours especially when it has spread to other body parts.

Laparoscopy

This is a surgical diagnostic procedure in which doctors use an instrument called a laparoscope through which they can look at the ovaries and other pelvic organs. This instrument is a long and thin tube with a high intensity camera. In this minimally invasive procedure, the tube is inserted through a small incision in the lower abdomen. The camera attached to its front helps send the images of the pelvis or abdomen to a video monitor. This method is helpful for knowing the stage of cancer without open surgery.

Colonoscopy

This procedure is used when the chances of metastasis is high. A colonoscopy is a way to detect any abnormalities in the colon and large intestine. It involves a long, flexible tube with a tiny video camera at the tip of the tube. This is inserted through the anus and into the rectum and the colon. This helps doctors look at the entire length of the colon and rectum.

Biopsy

In biopsy, a small tissue is taken out from the suspected area to examine it more closely in the lab. This helps in determining if the abnormal growth of the cells is cancerous or not. In case of ovarian cancer, biopsy is usually done during surgery. In rare cases, a suspected tissue is removed during a laparoscopy procedure or by using a needle placed directly into the tumor through your abdominal skin. But, this is done only if you cannot have surgery because of advanced cancer or some other serious medical condition. Also, this is preferred if there is a chance that a biopsy can spread the cancer.

In case you have fluid buildup inside the abdomen, samples of the fluid can also be used to diagnose the cancer. In this procedure, doctors numb the skin of the abdomen and pass a needle through the abdominal wall into the fluid in the abdominal cavity. Ultrasound is used to guide the needle. After the fluid is taken out, it is sent to a lab to find out if the cells in the fluid are cancerous or not.

LINE OF TREATMENT OF OVARIAN CANCER

Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy or targeted therapy are available in India currently for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Surgery removes the ovary or the malignant tumour. Chemotherapy is used to destroy cancer cells through drugs. Radiation therapy helps in the treatment of the cancer when it is at an advanced stage. In hormone therapy, supply of the estrogen hormone is stopped to the cancer cells in order to slow their growth.