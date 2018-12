Take charge of your health with the help of our best tips and suggestions, shared with you in 2018.

As we gear up to welcome 2019, we look back at the year gone by and put together some of the best healthy living tips that we have shared with you in 2018.

DISEASE AND CONDITIONS

Tip#1 To keep breast cancer at bay, know your body well. Check your breasts, look for change, and watch out for unusual growths. If you finding anything suspicious, consult your doctor immediately.

Tip#2 If you want to keep heart attack at bay, quit smoking, go for a healthy diet, do exercise regularly, and keep your sugar levels in control. Also, don’t ignore symptoms like profuse sweating, difficulty in breathing, chest pain, and blackouts.

Tip#3 Keep your home free from indoor air pollution as it may affect your respiratory system, skin and even brain. Having indoor plants like snake plant and aloe vera will help.

Tip# 4 Is your immunity weak? Do you catch cough and cold very easily? If yes, 5 foods including garlic, sweet potatoes, Kiwi, turmeric, and dark, leafy vegetables can help you.

Tip#5 If you are suffering from migraine, take deep breaths to relieve the pressure off your skull. Keep yourself hydrated always and get fresh air.

Tip#6 Are you suffering from conjunctivitis which is also known as pink eye? Then, avoid sharing your cosmetics, don’t keep on touching your eyes and you should also change your pillow covers too often.

Tip#7 Chronic fatigue could be the signal of many serious health conditions including cervical cancer. Don’t ignore it. Consult a doctor immediately for fast and correct diagnosis.

Tip# 8 Include a lot of fatty fish, green tea, dark chocolates, nuts, and berries in your meals. They will help you ease arthritis pain.

Tip#9 Do you know that exercise plays a vital role in the lives of people with HIV? Yes, that’s true! This virus infects the immune system and exercise strengthens it.

SEXUAL HEALTH

Tip#10 Uncontrolled diabetes in men can lead to problem in erection and premature or delayed ejaculation. So it’s crucial for them blood sugar levels, hypertension and cholesterol in control. Seek professional help from a sex therapist.

Tip#11 It’s very surprising to know that in women between the ages of 15 and 44, one-third of the health issues are due to reproductive and sexual health problems. Therefore, you must not ignore the common gynaecological symptoms like urinary tract infection, funky smell, and varying levels of cramps.

Tip#12 In order to maintain a good sexual health, eat healthy diet, avoid smoking, limit alcohol consumption, maintain healthy weight and indulge in protected sex.

Tip#13 Maintain a healthy sex life to strengthen your bonding with your partner. Experts suggest having sex at least thrice a week. A satisfying sex life staves off stress from your relationship, increases contentment and helps both of you sleep better.

Tip#14 Having a healthy attitude towards your own genitals can help you tackle delayed ejaculation. It may become more difficult to ejaculate if you push yourself harder. In order to ease the pressure, immerse yourself in the pleasure of the moment, without worrying about when you will ejaculate.

FITNESS

Tip#15: Use RICE method (Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation) as your first-aid to heal any injury. Your injury will heal faster if you rest, place ice on your injury for 48 hours, use an elastic bandage to wrap the affected area for compression, and keep your injured area elevated above the heart level.

Tip#16: Aerobic exercises like swimming, walking, and cycling can help improve your brain function. According to a study published in the journal Neurology doing aerobic exercise for 35 minutes, thrice-a-week can help enhance your thinking skills.

Tip#17: Take regular physiotherapy sessions for a minimum of one month to completely rehabilitate and strengthen your injured ankle before resuming to any normal and high-impact physical activity. Without rehabilitating your ankle, you can increase your risk of getting injured again in a way more severe manner.

Tip#18: Plank pose, Navasana (Boat Pose), and Prasarita Padottanasana (\Wwide-Legged Forward Bend) are the yoga poses you need to practise to lose those love handles. These core strengthening yoga poses will work on your abdominal muscles and will give you the thin waistline you desire.

Tip#19: Begin your fitness journey by following a TRX workout. You won’t only get fit but will also end up improving your balance, strength, and cardiovascular health.

Tip# 20: Incorporate dead lifting in your workout routine as it will help improve you bone density and keep osteoporosis at bay for you.

NUTRITION

Tip# 21: Don’t skip breakfast as it is the most crucial meal of your entire day. A good healthy breakfast keeps you full and energized all day. Skipping your morning meal will cause you to crave and consume extra calories.

Tip# 22: Include eggs in your diet as they are the healthy meatless sources of protein. A single egg only carries 70 calories.

Tip# 23: Eat avocados, roasted chickpeas, and almonds as healthy snack options to keep your diabetes in check. A healthy diet, regular exercise, maintaining a normal weight and avoiding tobacco are some of the ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Tip# 24: Load up on spinach as it contains an anti-oxidant called lutein which can improve your eye sight. Having spinacjh in the form of a smoothie or juice is the best way to reap the health benefits.

Tip# 25: Irrespective of your liking towards beetroot, consider adding it in your diet. Since it is loaded with vegetable nitrates, it reduce your risk of age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease.

MENTAL HEALTH

Tip# 26: Do you criticize others a lot and bad mouth people behind their back deliberately? Then chances are you need to see a therapist. Finding faults in others is one of the important aspects of mental health deterioration.

Tip# 27: People obsessed with perfectionism spend hours arranging, disarranging and re-arranging things. It might be a sign of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). If there are 10 things on your table, remove them from the place you want them to be in and try to resist the urge to look at them.

Tip# 28: Do you have find it hard to sleep and even harder to doze off once your sleep gets disturbed? If yes, then chances are that you may just be suffering from an underlying anxiety disorder. Watch out for symptoms like excessive worrying, fatigue, irritability, lack of focus, panic attacks, etc.

Tip# 28: Eat right to keep the symptoms of Alzheimer’s under check. A Mediterranean diet is the perfect fit to crack open the mystery knots in your brain. This diet prevents your brain from developing plaques, a pile of toxic protein – beta amyloid filling up the spaces between your brain nerve cells and tangles which are knotted threads of tau protein within brain cells.

Tip# 29: If losing your ability to remember is what frightens you, then consider playing those brain games. These games train and selectively work on your cerebral and cognitive skills that tend to wither away with age.

Tip# 30: Don’t seem to enjoy activities and things that you cherished and longed for earlier? It might be a sign of depression. Don’t ignore the symptom and seek professional help.

Tip# 31: If you are suffering from bipolar disorder, don’t forget to take the medicines prescribed by your psychiatrist and go for regular counselling with a psychotherapist to keep your frequent mood swings in check.

PREGNANCY



Tip# 32: Morning sickness is one of the your common companions during those nine months of gestation. Do not have fluids, like water or juices first thing in the morning. Start your day with a toast, biscuit or crackers instead.

Tip# 33: As you start with breastfeeding, rub a small amount of breastmilk into your nipples as you are done with feeding. Allow your nipples to breathe. Give as much air as possible to your nipples and keep them clean and dry.

Tip# 34: Include flaxseeds in your diet if you are pregnant. They help control gestational diabetes and relieve pregnancy-induced constipation.

Tip# 35: Gaining weight during pregnancy is common but to lose it after that is a real challenge. Just be consistent with your healthy diet, avoid over sleeping, increase water intake, and try yoga. These small changes will certainly make a big difference.

Tip# 36: Many would-be moms experience itching. Home remedies like aloe vera gel, baking soda, coconut oil, and lemon juice, can alleviate the issue.

PARENTING

Tip# 37: If you want to be an important part of your children’s growth, development and life, spend some quality time with them and engage them in creative activities that impart skills like patience, problem-solving, so and so forth.

Tip# 38: Protect your baby’s skin during the winter by putting layers of clothes, cutting his exposure to water during bath, and by keeping the diaper area clean with wet wipes.

Tip# 39: To raise an honest child, set example, praise truthfulness, and look for the trigger that leads to negative behaviour in your child. Most importantly, never label her as a liar.

Tip# 40: Make sure that your child gets the attention of both the parents, not only the mother. In fact, a new study conducted at University of Edinburgh has proved that children raised by both parents grow to a healthier weight and are more likely to reach adulthood than those raised by one parent.

Tip# 41: Inculcate a healthy eating habit in your kids. Introduce them to the right foods at the right time and in the right way. Include whole grains, beans, green leafy vegetables, and lentils in your child’s diet for proper growth and development.

Tip# 42: If your preemie develops a chronic lung condition called bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), which involves scarring and irritation in the lungs, make sure to continue supplemental oxygen even after discharge.

Tip# 43:While cleaning your baby’s oral cavity, gently put your finger inside her mouth. Wipe the upper and then the lower gum pad once. Don’t be harsh.



Tip# 44: Start breastfeeding your baby within one hour of birth as it is the best source of nourishment for your little bundle of joy.

SKIN AND BEAUTY

Tip# 45: Use glycerin, the most easily available product in your house, to get rid of dry, itchy, and dehydrated skin. Glycerin moisturizes your skin and helps to maintain its pH balance.

Tip# 46: Use salt as one of the home remedies to save your feet from smelling bad. Soak your feet in 4 cups of water with salt for 10 to 15 minutes to kill the bacteria that causes the odour.

Tip# 47: If you are tired of using those pencils to shape your eye brows, then use few drops of milk to grow your eyebrows thick. Milk contains lot of vitamins, proteins and enzymes that help to boost hair growth and to strengthen the hair strands.

Tip# 48: Use cucumber juice to treat acne as it is endowed with anti-inflammatory properties. It is also jam-packed with astringent properties which will help your skin breathe and unclog your pores.

Tip# 49: Mix tea tree oil with some coconut oil and apply it on the area where you have a patchy skin. Later, wash it off and you will notice the difference for sure.

Tip# 50: Apple cider vinegar (ACV) fights a number of viruses and bacteria that can cause underarm pimples. It helps to suppress inflammation caused by pimples because ACV contains succinic acid. Also, fade off scars caused by pimples.

