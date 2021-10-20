World Osteoporosis Day: Strengthen Your Bones With These 5 Simple Yoga Asanas

World Osteoporosis is observed on October 20 every year to raise awareness about the disease. On this day, start with these 5 yoga poses to strengthen the bones and delay the onset of this condition.

Osteoporosis is a common bone condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. Bones provide the body with the basic structure that allows us to stand, walk, and move while supporting us. Bones contain important minerals and are living tissues protecting many of our vital organs like the brain and the heart. Bones are the storehouse of the body's supply of calcium and phosphorous. On this World Osteoporosis Day, we talked to Himalayan Siddha, Grandmaster Akshar to tell us all about osteoporosis and what can one do to manage it.

Dos and Don'ts Of Osteoporosis

Here are some simple Dos and Don'ts you can follow:

In the condition of Osteoporosis, your bones are easily prone to fracture or injury. Therefore, there are certain restrictions that you must strictly follow.

Do not perform any high-intensity forms of exercise

Avoid standing for long hours

Avoid working in high-stress environments

Lift heavy objects using the right method

How does Yoga help?

Fortunately, this is a condition that can be managed and healed with the help of yoga practices. Include the following asanas such as Vajrasana, Trikonasana, and Paschimottanasana into your regular routine. To experience the benefits of this practice, remain consistent with your exercise routine for 4-6 months. You can also practice mudras such as Prithvi Mudra, Prana mudra, and Varuna mudra.

Yoga Therapy

Here are some yoga asanas suggested by yogic guru Grandmaster Akshar:

Vajrasana in Prana Mudra (Thunderbolt Pose)

How to do: Gently drop your knees down. Rest your pelvis on your heels. Keep your heels close to each other. Hold Prana Mudra

Prana Mudra

How to do: It is done with the help of both hands. Tips of the ring plus a little finger have to be joined by the tip of the thumb. All other fingers must be extended straight.

Paschimottanasana

How to do: Begin with your legs stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body. Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your knees with your nose

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

How to do: Begin in Samasthithi. Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your weight on your left leg. Join your palms in Pranam Mudra. Hold this pose for a long time.

Veera Bhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

How to do: Form Ashwasanchalanasan with your right leg in between your palms. Lift your arms up, palms facing each other. Straighten your back. Arms in contact with the ears. Look straight ahead. Repeat on the other side.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

How to do: Form Ashwasanchalanasan with your right leg in between your palms. Drop your left heel down and straighten both knees. Lift up the right arm and bring both arms in one line. Look up at your right palm or straight ahead. Repeat on the other side.

If you suffer from osteoporosis then by making some simple lifestyle changes, you can easily manage your condition and even reverse it. Through a gentle yoga practice, consumption of nutritious food, rest and a calm mind, you can surely treat this condition. Yoga asanas combined with pranayama techniques such as Kapal Bhati, Anulom Vilom and meditation are also recommended. You can also practice mudras such as Prana mudra, Varun mudra, and Prithvi mudra. Please consult your doctor for approval before starting any new exercise regimen.

