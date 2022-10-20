World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Facts About This Bone Disease You May Not Know

Patients may not experience any symptoms in the early stages of osteoporosis. Read on to know how this bone disease is diagnosed and treated.

Osteoporosis is a disease where the bones become weak, brittle, and break more easily. People with this bone disorder can suffer a fracture even with a minor fall, bump or sudden movement. However, in most cases, the symptoms do not appear unless the fracture happens. The risk of osteoporosis increases with age, and it is a common cause of fractures in the elderly. The bone disease is most common in women after menopause and in men after they reach the age of 70. World Osteoporosis Day is observed every year on October 20 to promote awareness about early diagnosis of osteoporosis and its treatment, as well as preventative measures to avoid the bone disorder and related complications. The theme for World Osteoporosis Day 2022 is "Step Up For Bone Health", which intends to encourage people to pay attention to their bone health (especially those who are above 50) and inculcate a bone-healthy lifestyle.

Let's learn more about osteoporosis as well as its preventive tips from Dr. Sunitha Kayidhi, Consultant Rheumatologist and Clinical Immunologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Why does osteoporosis occur?

In a healthy adult, the skeleton undergoes periodic remodelling, with old bone being replaced by new bone, and the amount of bone lost and formed is quantitatively similar. As people get older, the amount of bone lost during remodelling outnumbers the amount formed, resulting in a net loss of bone mass, increased porosity, and increased fracture risk.

What are the risk factors for osteoporosis?

Family history of fracture in a parent or sibling

Smoking

Excessive alcohol use

Extremely low weight

Long-term use of certain medicines (used for convulsions, steroids, certain hormones, etc.), sedentary lifestyle,

Rheumatoid arthritis

Chronic liver disease

Chronic renal disease

What are the symptoms of osteoporosis?

In the early stages of osteoporosis, patients may not have any symptoms. Fractures develop with increasing bone loss, which are most common in the spine, hip, and forearm. Spine fractures present with chronic back pain, restricted spine movement, and loss of height. Hip fractures are debilitating and have a poor quality of life.

How is osteoporosis diagnosed?

Osteoporosis is diagnosed using a DXA scan, which measures bone density (dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry). All women 65 and older, men at age 70 and older, postmenopausal women with at least one osteoporosis risk factor or history of fracture and adults with certain diseases which can cause low bone mass should be screened for osteoporosis. Repeat DXA scan may be advised after 2 years, depending on the baseline scores and risk factors. Certain fracture evaluation tools are also used to assess the risk of fracture.

How is osteoporosis treated?

Osteoporosis is treated with medicines which can be taken orally or intravenously or subcutaneously. Your treating doctor decides on the type and duration of medication based on your symptoms, risk factors, and other findings.

What are the other important measures to be followed?

Impaired vision, muscle weakness, lack of balance, the use of certain medications, and poor memory or attention all increase the risk of falling in the elderly, which can be compounded by uneven surfaces or slippery flooring. And therefore, caution should be exercised to avoid falling. Along with medication, a healthy balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, as well as frequent physical activity that includes resistance and weight-bearing exercises, are essential.

