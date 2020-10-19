Osteoporosis, or thinning bones, is the underlying cause of painful, debilitating and life-threatening broken bones – known as fragility fractures. It is a growing global problem worldwide, with fractures affecting one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50. World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is observed annually on October 20 (tomorrow) to raise global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis by launching a year-long campaign. Also Read - Want strong bones? Load up on almond butter, prunes, grapefruit and more

This year, the campaign will feature "THAT'S OSTEOPOROSIS" as a headline, and highlight emotionally impactful visuals and stories of real people living with osteoporosis in all regions of the world. Osteoporosis happens when your body loses too much bone or doesn't make enough of it.

Aging, menopause, and a family history of osteoporosis are some uncontrollable risk factors for developing the disease. But there are several other risk factors that are in your control.

But there are several risk factors that are in your control. Here are 6 things you can do to prevent osteoporosis:

Eat enough calcium and vitamin D

Low calcium consumption is linked to low bone mass and increased fracture risk. Your body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium. Therefore, you need to eat enough of both the nutrients to prevent osteoporosis. Add cheddar cheese, non-fat milk and baked beans in your diet for your calcium needs, while you can get Vitamin D through sunlight, food including mushrooms and salmon or supplements.

Have more fruits and vegetables

Some fruits and vegetables are good sources of calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for healthy bones. Have more green leafy vegetables including kale, collard greens and broccoli, and citrus fruits like grapefruit, figs and oranges to boost your Vitamin D and calcium intake. Snacking on dried plums or prunes is a great way to increase your calcium and vitamin D consumption.

Limit caffeine and sodium intake

Those who are at risk of osteoporosis should avoid caffeine and salt. Some researchers say caffeine leaches calcium from bones, reducing their strength. It is also said that caffeine reduces calcium absorption, which in turn leads to osteoporosis.

Consuming a lot of salt is bad for your bones, too. Researchers have found that postmenopausal women who consume a lot of salt lose more bone minerals than other women who are the same age. Studies have also shown that too much table salt leads to calcium loss and weakened bones over time.

Stay active, exercise regularly

Being sedentary can lower your bone density, which could increase your chances of getting osteoporosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical exercise a week for older adults to keep their bones strong.

Quit smoking

Smoking can affect your body’s ability to absorb calcium, which leads to lower bone density and weaker bones. Plus, research has found that nicotine slows the production of the bone-forming cells. In addition, smoking may cause promote break down of estrogen — a key ingredient to building and maintaining a healthy skeleton. So, quit smoking to reduce bone loss and lessen the risk of broken bones.

Limit alcohol consumption

Several studies have demonstrated that chronic, heavy alcohol consumption affects bone health and increases the risk of osteoporosis. It is thought that alcohol inhibits bone formation. In one study, researchers found that women between the ages of 67 and 90 who drank an average of six typical alcoholic drinks a day had more bone loss than women who drank a minimal amount of alcohol.