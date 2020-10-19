Osteoporosis or thinning bones is the underlying cause of painful debilitating and life-threatening broken bones – known as fragility fractures. It is a growing global problem worldwide with fractures affecting one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50. World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) is observed annually on October 20 (tomorrow) to raise global awareness of the prevention diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis by launching a year-long campaign. This year the campaign will feature “THAT’S OSTEOPOROSIS” as a headline and highlight emotionally impactful visuals and stories of real people living with osteoporosis in all regions of